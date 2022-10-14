Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 19, before the opening bell. The company delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 5.59%.

Factors to Consider

Solid organic revenue growth, strong performance at index and analytics businesses and contributions from the acquisition of Verafin are likely to have aided Nasdaq’s third-quarter performance.



Improved performance at Market Technology, Market Data, Index and Analytics businesses are expected to have benefited non-trading revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analytics revenues is pegged at $55 million, indicating an increase of 7.8% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for Index revenues is pegged at $124 million, suggesting growth of 4.2% from the year-ago reported figure. We expect Analytics revenues to be $54.3 million, while Index revenues are expected to be $124.5 million.



Market Technology revenues are likely to have benefited from the higher anti-financial crime technology revenues owing to the inclusion of revenues from the acquisition of Verafin, new sales and strong retention, higher SaaS revenues as well as organic revenue growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Market Technology revenues is pegged at $134 million, suggesting growth of 17.5% from the prior-year reported figure. We expect Market Technology revenues to be $133.8 million.



Market Services segment revenues are likely to have been driven by better performance at Equity Derivatives Trading and Clearing, Cash Equity Trading and Trade Management Services. We expect Market Services segment revenues to be $133.8 million.



The Investment Intelligence segment is expected to have benefited from strong growth in index and analytics businesses as well as a positive contribution from Market Data. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Market Technology revenues is pegged at $286 million, while we expect the same to be $283.3 million.



The Solutions segment is expected to have benefited from a compelling index and analytics portfolio, the expansion of the listed issuer base as well as anti-financial crime offerings, and improved demand for IR and ESG services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $586 million.



Expenses are likely to have increased owing to the development and diversification of its business, compensation and benefits, merger and strategic initiatives, restructuring charges, general, administrative and other expenses. These are expected to have weighed on margin expansion.



The continued share buyback is anticipated to have provided an additional boost to the bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 65 cents, indicating a 10.2% increase from the prior-year reported figure. We expect bottom line to be 64 cents for the to be reported quarter.

Q3 Volumes

Nasdaq reported mixed volumes for third-quarter 2022. U.S. equity options volume increased 5% year over year to 772 million contracts. European options and futures volume increased 10% year over year to 17.6 million contracts.



Revenues per contract for U.S. equity options increased 8.2% year over year to 13 cents, while the same for European options and futures decreased 20% to 55 cents.



Under its cash equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in the second quarter grossed 120 billion shares, up 12.6% from the prior-year quarter. European equity volume decreased 27.7% year over year to $198 billion. Under fixed-income commodities, European fixed-income volume increased 6.3% to 6.7 million contracts.



In the second quarter, there were 5,048 listed companies on Nasdaq compared with 4,730 in the year-ago period. Total listings grew 7.5% year over year to 5,529.



The consensus estimate for listing revenues is pegged at $107 million, suggesting growth of 8.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model States

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nasdaq this time around. This is because the stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Nasdaq has an Earnings ESP of -0.77%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Nasdaq, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Nasdaq, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Nasdaq, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Nasdaq currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three stocks from the finance sector that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Cboe Global Markets CBOE has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.61, indicating an increase of 11% from the year-ago reported figure.



CBOE’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters while missing in one.



CME Group CME has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.90, up 18.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



CME’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four reported quarters.



EverQuote EVER has an Earnings ESP of +8.21% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 bottom line stands at a loss of 41 cents, wider than a loss of 18 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



EVER’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters while missing in one.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CME Group Inc. (CME): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE): Free Stock Analysis Report



EverQuote, Inc. (EVER): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.