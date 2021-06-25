Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Boost Market Technology With Digital Asset

Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ teamed up with Digital Asset to incorporate the latter's Daml-driven applications into the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform.



Founded in 2014, NY-based Digital Asset builds the platform and developer tools and leverages the modern infrastructure providers to create the global economic network of interconnected businesses.



Daml, one of Digital Asset’s service offerings, is a multi-party application platform. It connects across business processes and data boundaries along with maintaining privacy, guaranteeing data integrity and compelling strict authorization.



With this partnership, the customers of both Nasdaq and Digital Asset will be benefited from the Daml-driven applications, which can be seamlessly combined with the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform. The combined effect of Daml and the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform will provide clients with numerous possibilities to manage Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) certificates, real estate, precious metals and other such assets.



The Marketplace Services Platform, an end-to-end SaaS platform, was introduced by Nasdaq in June 2020 in a bid to ease the exchange of assets, services and information across market ecosystems and provide Market Technology clients with a hassle-free access to a standard cloud-based infrastructure. Advantages of the Marketplace Services Platform include a one service-based platform, reduced operational complexity, proven security protocols and a future-forward infrastructure.



Nasdaq’s Market Technology segment focuses on developing new technology solutions to protect capital markets from the risks associated with market volatility. Hence, the new deal with Digital Asset will further improve the company’s business and boost its top line. Nasdaq estimates 8-11% revenue organic growth for the Market Technology business over the medium term.



Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have rallied 53.5% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 32.9%. Solid fundamentals should help the stock retain the momentum.

