Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Nasdaq (NDAQ) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.3%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +7.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nasdaq performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading : 16.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.7%.

: 16.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.7%. Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing : 29.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 29.7%.

: 29.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 29.7%. Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing : 42.1 million versus 42.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 42.1 million versus 42.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading : 11.8 billion versus 11.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11.8 billion versus 11.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net Revenues- Market Services : $250 million versus $246.26 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $250 million versus $246.26 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Net Revenues- Financial Technology : $420 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $394.38 million.

: $420 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $394.38 million. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms : $481 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $478.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

: $481 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $478.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues : $127 million versus $126.57 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

: $127 million versus $126.57 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues : $167 million compared to the $163.58 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.5% year over year.

: $167 million compared to the $163.58 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.5% year over year. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues : $187 million versus $189.46 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $187 million versus $189.46 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Capital Markets Technology : $258 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $239.28 million.

: $258 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $239.28 million. Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Regulatory Technology: $95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $93.17 million.

Shares of Nasdaq have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

