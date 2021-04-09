Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Q1 and March Volumes, Shares Up

Nasdaq NDAQ reported mixed volumes for the first quarter and March 2021. While U.S. equity options volume increased 57% year over year to 892 million contracts in the first quarter, European options and futures volume dropped 22.9% year over year to 22.2 million contracts. Shares gained 1.8% in the last trading session.



Revenue capture per contract for U.S. equity options dropped 26.7%, while the same for European options and futures increased 10.3% in the first quarter.



Under its cash equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in the first quarter grossed about 152.6 billion shares, up 20.3% from the prior-year quarter. European equity volume increased nearly 7% year over year to $323 billion.



Under fixed income commodities, U.S. Fixed income volumes traded were $2.5 trillion, up 20.7%. European fixed income volume increased 8.2% to 7.9 million contracts.



Total listings in the first quarter increased 13.7% to 4,757.



Nasdaq's U.S. equity options volume increased 53.7% year over year to 315 million contracts in March. European options and futures volume dropped 41.7% year over year to 7 million contracts in March.



Under its cash equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in March grossed about 55.6 billion shares, down 15.3% year over year. European equity volume declined 15.4% year over $117.1 billion.



Under fixed income commodities, U.S. Fixed income volumes traded were $8.8 billion, up 5.1%. European fixed income volume decreased 16.2% to 3.1 million contracts in March.



Nasdaq aims for long-term growth by banking on organic means. It expects growth from its index and analytics businesses followed by moderate growth in its exchange data products across U.S. and Nordic equities, options and fixed income businesses, driven by a widespread client base. The company is ramping up its non-transaction revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. It is also expanding its technology and analytics offerings.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) provider of trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public and private company services have gained 15.6% year to date compared with the industry's growth of 5.6%.





Its growth has also been boosted by the strategy of accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. Nasdaq estimates 5%-8% revenue organic growth at Investment Intelligence, 8%-11% at Market Technology and 3%-5% at Corporate Platforms over the medium term.



Recently, MarketAxess Holdings MKTX reported March volumes of $689.6 billion, consisting of $292.6 billion in credit volume and $397.0 billion in rates volume. CME Group CME reported ADV of 21.7 million contracts for March. ADV dropped 32%, attributable to lower volumes across all six product lines. Cboe Global Markets CBOE reported March ADV of 11.8 million, down 4.1% year over year.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE): Get Free Report



CME Group Inc. (CME): Get Free Report



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.