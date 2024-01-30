Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q4 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

With various strategic investments in cloud computing, AI innovation, and timely acquisitions, Nasdaq (NDAQ) has gone through a remarkable transformation to become a software and technology company. Meanwhile, the stock has reflected that transition, gaining 15% over the past six months, besting the 7% rise in the S&P 500 index.

The management has successfully turned the company into a leading technology provider for the financial system. The acquisition of Adenza was the most recent example of that transformation as it presented Nasdaq with a successful provider of mission-critical risk management and regulatory software capabilities. As such, NDAQ stock looks undervalued given the multiple growth tailwinds the company is poised to realize in the next few quarters. How much growth remains to be seen.

Home to some of the biggest names in tech, Nasdaq is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. Investors want to know if the company can keep its streak of earnings beats alive, which currently spans the past ten quarters. Nasdaq's Solutions Business, which includes data analytics and software, is one of the main reasons for the company’s success, spurring recurring revenue growth.

Nasdaq's Solutions Business, which includes anti-financial crime solutions, marketplace technology, workflow and insights, and Nasdaq index products, is poised to account for close to 80% of the group's revenue. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Adenza, for which the company spent $10.5 billion, is expected to accelerate Nasdaq's transformation. With multiple ways to promote its capabilities to boost its revenue potential, on Wednesday investors will want to see continued growth in these metrics, along with confident guidance.

In the three months that ended December, the New York-based company is expected to deliver earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 64 cents per share on $906 million in revenue. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 4% to $2.79 per share, up from $2.66 a year ago, while full-year revenue of the $3.83 billion would rise 6.90% year over year.

As noted, the company has been working on transforming its business towards becoming a leading technology provider for the global financial system. This pivot has been multiple years in the making and included realigning businesses with key economic trends, capital allocation to growth opportunities while divesting non-core assets. The company’s fundamentals are poised to get even better with the purchase of Adenza, which makes Nasdaq less reliant on market activity levels.

Already benefiting from a strong business model with increasing margins that features high growth rates and strong free cash flow, Adenza's strengths is poised to add a 35% to 40% boost to Nasdaq’s serviceable addressable market, given Adenza’s capabilities in regulatory compliance and and risk management. Adenza is expected to contribute organic growth of 8% to 11% in the Solutions Business.

The Market Platforms businesses is expected to deliver strong performance during the just-ended quarter, while the company should benefit from strong data and listing service revenues, along with improved contributions from Market Technology, Market Data and Analytics businesses.

The company continues to execute, as evidenced by strong third quarter results, during which Nasdaq posted organic revenue growth of 5% to $940 million, with the Solutions Business growing 8% year over year. During the quarter, adjusted operating profits grew by 4% year over year to 71 cents per share, topping estimates of 68 cents.

All told, Nasdaq is operating on all cylinders with its transformation into a software technology company. tThe company and its management is making significant strides through strategic internal investments and timely acquisitions. Given these factors and potential, the stock price looks undervalued.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.