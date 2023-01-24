Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

Nasdaq (NDAQ), which is home to some of the biggest names in tech, is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. Investors want to know if the company can keep its streak of earnings beats alive, which currently spans the past six quarters. Nasdaq hasn't just beat its earnings -- it has done so by close to 6% above consensus.

The stock price has reflected the company’s strong execution. The shares have risen more than 10% in the past six months, besting the 1% rise in the S&P 500 index. Just as impressive, over the past twelve months, the shares are up modestly by 3.4%, while the S&P 500 index has declined more than 11%. For investors who have waited to enter a position, this could still be a buying opportunity, given the momentum the company is enjoying in two of its main business segments: Market Technology and Investment Intelligence.

All told, the company is benefiting from strong business model with increasing margins that feature not only high growth rates, but also strong free cash flow and a decent dividend yield. Driven by its leadership position in trading technology and stock exchanges, Nasdaq's revenues have risen impressively over the past decade, thanks not only from new listings, re-listings, but also strong trading volume.

In the current inflationary environment, while tightening monetary policy and the fear of a recession has created headwinds, Nasdaq remains focus on long-term growth, deploying capital towards toward higher-growth products while offloading non-core assets. The company continues to diversify its business in non-financial markets, aiming to grow its capabilities with SMARTS surveillance, while focusing on growing its opportunities in cryptocurrency. On Wednesday, investors will want to know whether these factors are still in play for the just-ended quarter and for the rest of the year.

In the three months that ended December, the New York-based company is expected to deliver earnings of 65 cents per share on revenue of $905.51 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 64 cents per share on $885 million in revenue. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 6% to $2.68 per share, up from $2.52 a year ago, while full-year revenue of the $3.58 billion would rise 4.58% year over year.

Though it is broadly known for its equity exchange business, Nasdaq’s revenue consists of the Market Services segment, Corporate Services, which offers listing services and investor relations products, the Information Services segment, which provides and distributes exchange data, and Market Technology. These collective businesses are expected to drive a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues for the quarter. As of the third quarter, more than 70% of the company’s revenues came from non-trading activities.

Nasdaq has strategically grown its non-trading services (the solutions segment), which now produced about two-times higher organic revenue growth since 2018. This approach makes Nasdaq well-insulated from a market downturn. In the third quarter, Nasdaq delivered a top and bottom line beat, posting earnings of 68 cents per share, above the 65 cents expected. Q3 net revenue of $890 million was also strong, rising 6.21% year over year, topping consensus by $6.1 million.

Just as impressive, the company’s annualized recurring revenue (ARR) rose 8% year over year, while annualized SaaS revenue rose 13%, accounting for 35% of ARR, which one percentage point higher than a year ago. On Wednesday investors will want to see continued growth in these metrics, along with growth in both volume and listings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.