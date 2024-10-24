Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Nasdaq (NDAQ) reported revenue of $1.15 billion, up 21.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion, representing a surprise of -1.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nasdaq performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading : 16.1% compared to the 16.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 16.1% compared to the 16.1% average estimate based on five analysts. Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing : 30.2% compared to the 29.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 30.2% compared to the 29.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing : 44.5 million compared to the 43.69 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 44.5 million compared to the 43.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading : 11.5 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.31 billion.

: 11.5 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.31 billion. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms : $501 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $496.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

: $501 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $496.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%. Net Revenues- Market Services : $266 million compared to the $256.85 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $266 million compared to the $256.85 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Net Revenues- Financial Technology : $405 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $405.80 million.

: $405 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $405.80 million. Net Revenues- Other Revenues : $8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20%.

: $8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20%. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues : $129 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $128.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

: $129 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $128.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues : $182 million versus $181.24 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.4% change.

: $182 million versus $181.24 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.4% change. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues : $190 million compared to the $187.12 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

: $190 million compared to the $187.12 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Capital Markets Technology: $234 million versus $238.82 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Nasdaq have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.