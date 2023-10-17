Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q3 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Nasdaq (NDAQ), which is home to some of the biggest names in tech, is set to report third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday.

Heading into Wednesday’s results, investors want to know if the company can keep its streak of earnings beats alive, which currently spans the past nine quarters. Currently trading around $50 per share, and down 19.5% year to date, compared to the 12.7% rise in the S&P 500 index, NDAQ stock looks undervalued. This is especially true given the multiple growth tailwinds the company is poised to realize in the next few quarters.

With various strategic investments in cloud computing, AI innovation and timely acquisitions, the management has executed a remarkable transformation into a leading technology provider for the financial system. On June 12, Nasdaq announced that it has reached a deal to acquire Adenza from private equity firm Thomas Bravo, spending $10.5 billion. The deal presented Nasdaq with a successful provider of mission-critical risk management and regulatory software capabilities.

What’s more, with activities such as end-to-end treasury, risk and collateral management workflows, Nasdaq now has multiple ways to promote its capabilities to boost its revenue potential. The company’s increased focus on ways to prevent financial crimes, market modernization, along with ESG trends are other potential long-term revenue tailwinds. On Wednesday, investors will want to see continued growth in these metrics, along with growth in both volume and listings.

In the three months that ended September, the New York-based company is expected to deliver earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $930.25 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 68 cents per share on $885.96 million in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 2% to $2.76 per share, up from $2.66 a year ago, while full-year revenue of the $3.72 billion would rise 3.90% year-over-year.

As noted, the company has been working on transforming its business towards becoming a leading technology provider for the global financial system. This pivot has been multiple years in the making and included realigning businesses with key economic trends, capital allocation to growth opportunities while divesting non-core assets. The company’s fundamentals are poised to get even better with the purchase of Adenza which makes Nasdaq less reliant on market activity levels.

Already benefiting from a strong business model with increasing margins that features high growth rates and strong free cash flow, Adenza's strengths is poised to add a 35% to 40% boost to Nasdaq’s serviceable addressable market given Adenza’s capabilities in regulatory compliance and risk management. While the market is still taking a wait-and-see attitude regarding the Adenza deal, the company continues to execute evidenced by strong second quarter results.

Second quarter revenue of $925 million rose 4% year-over-year, beating estimates by almost $9 million. While the 4% revenue growth might seem underwhelming, it’s nonetheless impressive given the softness in activity levels. Revenue was driven by growth in both Market Platform revenue and Capital Access Platform revenue. Notably, anti-financial crime software revenue came in at $89 million, compared to $84 million in the prior quarter and $75 million a year ago.

The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share of 71 cents which rose by two cents and beat Street estimates by a penny. What’s more, net debt showed a modest decline to $4.6 billion, underscoring more fundamental improvements. Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman called it "another quarter of solid financial results in an uncertain environment.”

In the current inflationary environment and tightening monetary policy, Nasdaq is operating on all cylinders. It is just a matter of time before the strong execution is reflected in the stock price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.