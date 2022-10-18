Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

Exchange operator Nasdaq (NDAQ), which is home to some of the biggest names in tech, is set to report third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. Its shares have been hit hard during this year’s market correction, falling more than 21%, and now down 18% over the past year.

This could be a buying opportunity for investors who are looking for a strong business model with increasing margins that features not only high growth rates, but also strong free cash flow and a decent dividend yield. Driven by its leadership position in trading technology and as a stock exchange, Nasdaq's revenues have risen impressively over the past decade, including a 10% increase in 2021 despite the adverse effects of the pandemic.

Its revenue is derived not only from new listings, re-listings, and trading volume, it also has access to trove of data it can use to create new products and services. There’s also the strong execution, evidenced by its earnings beats in the past four quarters that surpassed estimates by an average of 5.59%. This underscores how successful the company’s transformation has been, moving from a mature cash equities exchange into a higher-growth fintech company.

However, market headwinds such as rising inflation, tightening monetary policy and the fear of a recession has created doubt about near-term growth expectations for tech. With the stock having taken a hit, it appears the market is discounting the qualities I’ve described above. On Wednesday investors will want to know whether these factors are still in play for the just-ended quarter and for the rest of the year.

In the three months that ended September, the New York-based company is expected to deliver earnings of 65 cents per share on revenue of $887.37 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 59 cents per share on $833.26 million in revenue. For the full year ending December, earnings are projected to rise 5.15% to $2.65 per share, up from $2.52 a year ago, while full-year revenue of the $3.59 billion would rise 5.1% year over year.

While concerns have been raised about the lack of retail investor engagement during the market correction, Nasdaq has a well-diversified business that doesn’t rely too heavily trading activity and market-making services. Though it is broadly known for its equity exchange business, Nasdaq’s revenue consists of the Market Services segment, Corporate Services, which offers listing services and investor relations products, the Information Services segment, which provides and distributes exchange data, and Market Technology.

These collective businesses are expected to drive a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues for the quarter. As of the second quarter, more than 70% of the company’s revenues came from non-trading activities. Nasdaq has strategically grown its non-trading services (the solutions segment) which now produced about two-times higher organic revenue growth since 2018. This approach makes Nasdaq well-insulated from a market downturn.

In the second quarter, Nasdaq delivered a top and bottom line beat, posting earnings of 69 cents per share, above the 64 cents expected. Q2 net revenue of $893 million was also strong, rising 5.56% year over year, topping consensus by $11.39 million. Just as impressive, the company’s annualized recurring revenue (ARR) rose 9% year over year, while annualized SaaS revenue rose 12%, accounting for 35% of ARR, which one percentage point higher than a year ago.

During the quarter, the Solutions Segments revenue of $582 million rose 10% year over year, while revenue of $310 in the Market Services segment was about flat. On Wednesday investors will want to see continued growth in these metrics, along with growth in both volume and listings.

