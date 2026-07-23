Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nasdaq (NDAQ) reported $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of +3.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Cash Equity Trading - Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq?s exchanges : 14.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 14.7%.

: 14.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 14.7%. Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing - Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq?s exchanges : 29.1% versus 28.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 29.1% versus 28.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing - Total industry average daily volume : 66.5 million versus 66.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 66.5 million versus 66.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Cash Equity Trading - Total industry average daily share volume : 20.2 billion versus 19.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 20.2 billion versus 19.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Revenues- Financial Technology : $539 million compared to the $525.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.

: $539 million compared to the $525.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year. Net Revenues- Total Market Services, net : $340 million compared to the $333.3 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

: $340 million compared to the $333.3 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms : $621 million versus $588.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.

: $621 million versus $588.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change. Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Financial Crime Management Technology : $98 million versus $96.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change.

: $98 million versus $96.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change. Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Regulatory Technology : $120 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $118.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

: $120 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $118.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%. Net Revenues- Total Market Services, net- U.S. Equity Derivatives Trading : $123 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $121.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

: $123 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $121.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Net Revenues- Total Market Services, net- Cash Equity Trading (U.S. & European) : $160 million compared to the $159.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.5% year over year.

: $160 million compared to the $159.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.5% year over year. Net Revenues- Total Market Services, net- U.S. Tape Plans: $33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.8%.

Here is how Nasdaq performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Nasdaq here>>>

Shares of Nasdaq have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.