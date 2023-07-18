Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q2 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Nasdaq (NDAQ), which is home to some of the biggest names in tech, is set to report second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. Heading into Wednesday’s results, investors want to know if the company can keep its streak of earnings beats alive, which currently spans the past eight quarters.

Whether through organic growth or acquisition, the management’s ability to systematically achieve earnings growth underscores the appeal in the Nasdaq’s collective businesses, particularly amid periods of high volatility. Currently trading around $50 per share, NDAQ stock looks undervalued, especially given the multiple growth tailwinds the company is poised to realize in the next few quarters.

On June 12, Nasdaq announced that it has reached a deal to acquire Adenza from private equity firm Thoma Bravo, spending $10.5 billion. With capabilities and activities such as end-to-end treasury, risk and collateral management workflows, as well as regulatory and compliance software, the deal presented Nasdaq with a successful provider of mission-critical risk management and regulatory software capabilities. While some analysts have called the deal expensive, some are overlooking the immediate value the deal provides.

Adenza is poised to provide revenue of $590 million as well as 15% revenue growth rates, along with generating 58% EBITDA margins. “The addition of Adenza accelerates Nasdaq’s journey to advance the world’s economies through market modernization, and represents a major leap forward in our ability to serve our clients’ biggest and most complex problems,” said Nasdaq President of Market Platforms Tal Cohen.

In the three months that ended June, the New York-based company is expected to deliver earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $914.85 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 69 cents per share on $893 million in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 1.7% to $2.72 per share, up from $2.66 a year ago, while full-year revenue of the $3.71 billion would rise 3.40% year over year.

Driven by its leadership position in trading technology and its stock exchange, Nasdaq's revenues have risen impressively over the past decade, thanks not only from new listings, re-listings, but also strong trading volume. In the current inflationary environment, tightening monetary policy and the fear of a recession, which has created headwinds, Nasdaq remains focused on long-term growth, deploying capital towards toward higher-growth products while offloading non-core assets.

Already benefiting from a strong business model with increasing margins that features high growth rates and strong free cash flow, things are poised to get even better for the just-ended quarter and for the rest of the year. One additional benefit from the purchase of Adenza is that it makes Nasdaq less reliant on market activity levels. The company continues to execute, as evidenced by strong first quarter results, during which net earnings improved by four cents to 61 per share, which beat Street estimates by 4 cents.

Q1 revenue was also strong, coming in at $914 million, surpassing analysts estimates by $2.41 million. Just as impressive, annualized recurring revenue (ARR) rose 7% year over year to $2.03 million, while annualized SaaS revenues grew 11% and represented 36% of ARR. During the quarter, Anti-financial crime software revenue jumped 17% to $84 million, offsetting weakness in Market Platforms revenue and Capital Access Platforms revenue. On Wednesday investors will want to see continued growth in these metrics, along with growth in both volume and listings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.