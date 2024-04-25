Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Nasdaq (NDAQ) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, up 22.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was -3.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nasdaq performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing : 29.2% versus 30% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 29.2% versus 30% estimated by five analysts on average. Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading : 16.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.8%.

: 16.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.8%. Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading : 11.8 billion versus 11.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11.8 billion versus 11.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing : 43.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 43.41 million.

: 43.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 43.41 million. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms : $479 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $459.46 million.

: $479 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $459.46 million. Net Revenues- Financial Technology : $392 million versus $398.34 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $392 million versus $398.34 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Net Revenues- Market Services : $237 million compared to the $248.15 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $237 million compared to the $248.15 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Data and Listing Services revenues : $186 million compared to the $190.57 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $186 million compared to the $190.57 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Workflow and Insights revenues : $125 million compared to the $127.91 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $125 million compared to the $127.91 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms- Index revenues : $168 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $141.22 million.

: $168 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $141.22 million. Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Regulatory Technology : $90 million versus $143.70 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $90 million versus $143.70 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Capital Markets Technology: $238 million versus $231.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Nasdaq have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.