Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Nasdaq (NDAQ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, reflecting an increase of 17.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.37 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nasdaq metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Financial Technology' should come in at $487.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Capital Access Platforms' to come in at $572.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Total Market Services, net' should arrive at $309.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Financial Crime Management Technology' of $92.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Financial Technology- Regulatory Technology' will likely reach $113.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Total Market Services, net- U.S. Equity Derivative Trading' stands at $117.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Total Market Services, net- Cash Equity Trading (U.S. & Europe)' will reach $130.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Total Market Services, net- U.S. Tape plans' at $34.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading' will reach 18.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' will reach 29.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 29.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' to reach 62.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 53.60 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading' reaching 19.59 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.70 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Nasdaq have returned +2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. Currently, NDAQ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.