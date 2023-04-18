Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q1 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Exchange operator Nasdaq (NDAQ), which is home to some of the biggest names in tech, is set to report first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. Although macro headwinds in 2022 limited the company’s earnings growth, its management’s ability to squeeze out growth during a bear market was nonetheless impressive.

Heading into Wednesday’s results, investors want to know if the company can keep its streak of earnings beats alive, which currently spans the past seven quarters. Currently trading around $55 per share, and down 9.4% year to date, the shares are down some 21% from their 52-week high, while trailing the S&P 500 index’s 8% gain so far in 2023. Its valuation looks appealing given the multiple growth tailwinds the company is poised to realize in the next few quarters.

The company recently released its March 2023 Volumes and 1Q23 Statistics, which showed March matched equity volume rose to 49.8 billion shares, marking a 40% increase over the 35.6 billion in February. Meanwhile, U.S. equity options volume gained 19% month-over-month to 300 million contracts, while rising 5.6% higher than 284 million contracts on a year-over-year basis. Just as impressive, European equity volume increased 14% month-over-month to $85.6 billion value of shares traded when compared to February's level.

All told, the company is benefiting from strong business model with increasing margins that features not only high growth rates, but also strong free cash flow and a decent dividend yield. Driven by its leadership position in trading and stock exchange technology, Nasdaq's revenues have risen impressively over the past decade, thanks to not only from new listings, re-listings, but also strong trading volume. On Wednesday investors will want to know whether these factors are still in play for the just-ended quarter and for the rest of the year.

In the three months that ended March, the New York-based company is expected to deliver earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $908.67 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 66 cents per share on $892 million in revenue. For the full year ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 1.5% to $2.70 per share, up from $2.66 a year ago, while full-year revenue of the $3.69 billion would rise 3.10% year over year.

In the current inflationary environment, tightening monetary policy and the fear of a recession, which have created headwinds, Nasdaq remains focused on long-term growth, deploying capital towards toward higher-growth products, while offloading non-core assets. The company continues to diversify its business in non-financial markets, aiming to grow its capabilities with SMARTS surveillance, while focusing on growing its opportunities in cryptocurrency at the institutional level.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Ira Auerbach, senior vice president and head of Nasdaq Digital Assets, said the company plans to launch custody services for Bitcoin and Ether in the next three months. To be sure, a move into cryptocurrency is a departure from the company’s traditional business of dealing in stocks and bonds. At the same time, it makes too much sense for Nasdaq to ignore the opportunity presented and the service gap it can fill, particularly given last year’s collapse of FTX.

Nasdaq can assume immediate leadership within crypto given not only the credibility it has, but also the execution track record of its management team. In the fourth quarter, Nasdaq delivered a top and bottom line beat, posting earnings of 48 cents per share, above the 46 cents expected. Q4 net revenue of $906 million rose 2.3% year over year, topping consensus by $3 million. On Wednesday investors will want to see continued growth in these metrics, along with growth in both volume and listings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.