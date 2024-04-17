Nasdaq (NDAQ) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 67.93

The average one-year price target for Nasdaq (NasdaqGS:NDAQ) has been revised to 67.93 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 64.48 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.54 to a high of 86.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.16% from the latest reported closing price of 60.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nasdaq. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDAQ is 0.28%, an increase of 8.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.90% to 489,658K shares. The put/call ratio of NDAQ is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 71,662K shares representing 12.36% ownership of the company.

Investor Ab holds 58,182K shares representing 10.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 24,199K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,590K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 4.36% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 14,968K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,415K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 5.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,711K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,226K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDAQ by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Nasdaq Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nasdaq is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,500 listed companies with a market value of over $9.1 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.