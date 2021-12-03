Nasdaq (NDAQ) November Volumes Increase Year Over Year

Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ reported impressive volumes for November 2021. While U.S. equity options volume increased 24.4% year over year to 301 million contracts, European options and futures volume remained flat year over year at 5.9 million contracts.



In Cash Equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in November grossed 39.8 billion shares, up 1.9% from the prior-year quarter. European equity volume improved 5.3% year over year to $112.7 billion.



Under Fixed Income and Commodities, European fixed income volume increased 30% year over year to 2.6 million contracts.



Nasdaq aims for long-term growth by banking on organic means. It expects growth from its index and analytics businesses, followed by moderate growth in its exchange data products across U.S. and Nordic equities, options, and fixed income businesses. The company is ramping up its non-transaction revenue base, which includes market technology, listing, and information revenues. It is also expanding its technology and analytics offerings.



Its growth has also been boosted by the strategy of accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing, and information revenues. Nasdaq estimates 5%-8% revenue organic growth at Investment Intelligence, 8%-11% at Market Technology, and 3%-5% at Corporate Platforms over the medium term.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) provider of trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services have gained 60.6% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 30.8%.

Recently, CME Group Inc. CME reported average daily volume (ADV) for November 2021. The average daily volume of 23.1 million contracts per day was up 20% year over year due to higher volumes in four of the six product lines.



CME Group’s Interest rate, Energy, Equity index and foreign exchange volumes increased 40%, 15%, 4% and 6% respectively.

Some better-ranked stocks include OTC Markets Group OTCM and Intercontinental Exchange ICE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



OTC Markets Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 41.39%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OTC Markets Group’s 2021 and 2022 has moved up 8.3% and 14.8% in the past 30 days. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 9%, in line with the industry average.



Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 3.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 and 2022 earnings of Intercontinental Exchange implies 12.9% and 8.7% year-over-year growth, respectively.



OTCM, ICE and CME have gained 68.5%, 22.1% and 23.1%, respectively, in the past year.

