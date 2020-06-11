Nasdaq (NDAQ) Introduces Nasdaq Basic Canada on the Cloud

Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ has launched the Nasdaq Basic Canada in order to assist investors with access to real-time quote and trade data for the full range of Canada- listed equities.



Nasdaq Basic Canada will be available on Nasdaq Cloud Data Services (NCDS), which was launched in April 2020. NCDS provides clients access to real-time exchange data, index and fund data through cloud-based technology. It is a significant advancement in the financial data space, as it uses the cloud to stream real-time market data according to clients’ needs. NCDS allows users to connect to a variety of data products in real time.



With the recent launch of Nasdaq Basic Canada, Nasdaq intends to assist investors with easy, cost-effective price discovery for key equity markets in Canada. It combines data from Nasdaq CXC, CX2 and CXD trading books for all TSX, TSX Venture and CSE listed securities at up to 60% lower costs compared to other marketplaces.



The Market Data business of Nasdaq sells and distributes real-time market data to sell-side, the buy-side, retail online brokers, Internet portals and data distributors. The products enhance transparency of market activity within the exchanges and provide critical information to investors all over the world.



Nasdaq intends to launch products, initiatives and enhancements to maintain its competitive position.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have rallied 22.5% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 10.1%. Solid fundamentals should help the stock retain the momentum.



Stocks to Consider



Some better-ranked stocks from the security and exchange sector include MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX, Cboe Global Markets Inc. CBOE and Intercontinental Exchange ICE. While MarketAxess sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Cboe Global and Intercontinental Exchange carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MarketAxess operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 1.09%.



Cboe Global operates as an options exchange in the United States. It surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 8.24%.



Intercontinental Exchange operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income and equity markets in the United States, European Union and Canada. It surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 4.46%.



