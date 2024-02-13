Nasdaq (NDAQ) Expands Its Risk Platform in Asia With KKPS

Nasdaq NDAQ recently announced that its risk platform will be adopted by Kiatnakin Phatra Securities (KKPS). NDAQ has signed a multi-year agreement with KKPS, which is the largest institutional broker in Thailand. KKPS is the first client to adopt NDAQ’s risk solution in Asia. This new risk platform will aid in assessing real-time risk capability for clients.

This move bodes well for NDAQ as its previous experience with serving clients across Europe and the United States will aid in expanding its offerings to broker-dealers and banks in Asia. NDAQ’s risk platform will provide a better understanding of risk across client trading and proprietary portfolios to clients. Moreover, NDAQ’s detailed analytics will aid in real-time decision making. More partnerships in this area will boost its Financial Technology segment’s revenues.

This move comes at an opportune time as an increase in participation and market volumes will require sophisticated risk management tools, aiding NDAQ’s top line. This move highlights Nasdaq’s strategy to rely more on income generated from stable streams than other sources, such as trading income. NDAQ, with this collaboration, is further strengthening its existing alliance with KKPS. KKPS has been using NDAQ’s Trade Surveillance technology to solidify people’s trust and bring more transparency to the market.

NDAQ aims to become a financial services-based company, owing to which it acquired Adenza in 2023. NDAQ’s risk platform will aid in navigating complex markets, achieving overnight liquidity, protecting clients and enhancing capital efficiency. It will also be able to scale quickly in times of significant market volatility. Moreover, new functionalities are provided to clients every three weeks, enabling agile business development cycles.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Nasdaq currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past three months, the stock has gained 7% compared with the industry’s rise of 10.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Finance space are CME Group Inc. CME, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE. Each of these companies presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CME Group has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CME’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $9.24, indicating a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues suggests a 10.9% rise from the year-ago figure.

Cboe Global has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 4.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBOE’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $8.22, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues suggests a 5.6% rise from the year-ago figure.

Intercontinental Exchange has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 3.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICE’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $5.84, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICE’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $9.2 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 15.5%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.