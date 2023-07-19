Nasdaq (NDAQ) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Tightens Expense View

Nasdaq NDAQ reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 71 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. The bottom line improved 3% year over year. The improvement was mainly driven by organic growth and solid results at the Solutions segment.

Nasdaq, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nasdaq, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nasdaq, Inc. Quote

Performance in Detail

Nasdaq’s revenues of $925 million increased 4% year over year. The upside can primarily be attributed to 4% impact from organic growth, including contributions from all segments. It was partially offset by a $2 million decrease from the impact of changes in FX rates and a $2 million decrease from the net impact of an acquisition and divestiture. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $910 million.



Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 6% year over year. Annualized SaaS revenues increased 11% and represented 36% of ARR.



Revenues at Trading Services decreased 1% year over year to $250 million. The increase reflects no organic growth and a $2 million negative impact from changes in FX rates.



Revenues at the Solutions segment increased 6% year over year to $647 million, driven by a 6% impact from organic growth.



Adjusted operating expenses were $441 million, up 7% from the year-ago period. The improvement primarily reflects increased expenses associated with the continued investment in people and its businesses to drive long-term growth, partially offset by changes in FX rates. Our estimate for operating expenses was $456 million.



Operating margin of 52% contracted 200 basis points year over year.



The Nasdaq stock market welcomed 62 new company listings in the second quarter of 2023, including 23 initial public offerings. The number of listed companies was 4,106 at quarter end.

Financial Update

Nasdaq had cash and cash equivalents of $5.3 billion as of Jun 30, 2023, up from $0.5 billion at 2022-end. Long-term debt increased to $9.8 billion as of Jun 30, 2023 from $4.7 billion at 2022 end.

Capital Deployment

Nasdaq returned $109 million to shareholders in the second quarter of 2023 through dividends.



The board of directors approved a dividend of 22 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Sep 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sep 15, 2023.



As of Jun 30, 2023, $491 million remained under the board-authorized share repurchase program.

Business Update

In June, NDAQ agreed to buy Adenza for $10.5 billion in cash and stock. The transaction accelerates Nasdaq’s ability to become a leading provider of capital markets risk and regulatory technology. To finance the acquisition, NDAQ secured about $5 billion through an oversubscribed debt offering.



As part of its focus on prioritizing high-value opportunities, Nasdaq announced plans to sell its European energy trading and clearing business.

Guidance

Nasdaq expects 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $1.785 billion to $1.815 billion, compared with the prior expectation of $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion.



Nasdaq forecasts non-GAAP tax rate in the range of 24-26% in 2023.

Zacks Rank

Nasdaq carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

CME Group Inc. CME is slated to release second-quarter 2023 earnings onJul 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is pegged at $2.18 per share, indicating an increase of 10.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



CME Group delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four reported quarters.



MarketAxess MKTX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is pegged at $1.58 per share, indicating a decrease of 11.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



MKTX delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four reported quarters.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE is set to release second-quarter 2023 earnings on Aug 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is pegged agt $1.75, indicating an increase of 4.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



CBOE delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four reported quarters, while missing in one.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.