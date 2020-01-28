Nasdaq (NDAQ) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Nasdaq (NDAQ) will report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before Wednesday’s opening bell. The exchange operator, which has benefited from consistently improving trading volumes, is on an impressive earnings streak — topping profit estimates in 16 of the last 17 quarters.

The shares, which made new all-time highs of $110.29, have appreciated 30% over the past year, including gains of 12% over the past six months. Earlier this month the company released a list of metrics, including number of listings and estimated revenues for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. Nasdaq’s consistent track record of listings and subscription growth continues. The company saw the number of listed companies on its exchange rise 2.5% to 4,180 compared with 4,077 in the year-ago period.

Digging deeper, Nasdaq enjoyed increases across its various metrics. Q4 Trading and Clearing volume rose 12.5% and just as impressive, European options and futures volume jumped about 10% year over year to 24.8 million contracts.

Its strong market presence, combined with its strategic acquisitions overseas, has paid dividends. Investors want to know how much of the improved quarterly metrics, namely volume growth, will trickle to the company’s bottom line in Q4.

In the three months that ended December, the New York-based company is expected to deliver earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue of $641 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.26 per share on $645 million in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 5% to $4.98 per share, while full-year revenue of $2.53 billion would rise 0.2% year over year.

The company’s track record for execution, combined with consistent improvements in exchange data products has ratcheted up expectations for the just-ended quarter. Though known for its equity exchange business, the company’s business is well diversified. The Market Services segment (up 2% in Q3 to $226 million) accounts for roughly around 36% of revenue, while the Information Services segment (up 11% in Q3 to $198 million) makes up 24% of the revenue. That segment provides and distributes exchange data.

Nasdaq's Corporate Services business (up 2.5% in Q3 to $124 million), which offers listing services and investor relations products, makes up 27% of total revenue. The remaining 13% is made up by the Market Technology group (up 24% in Q3 to $84 million). That business facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges worldwide. Each of these businesses helped drive Q3 revenue to $632 million, a 5% increase year over year, driven by a combination of organic growth and growth through acquisitions.

Those collective business are what keeps Nasdaq in a unique position to capitalize from worldwide trading activity in financial markets, presenting Nasdaq’s business with a significant moat. And over the past several years, investors have been willing pay a premium for these qualities. While the company continues to position itself for long-term revenue growth and better diversification, analysts on Wednesday will want updates on divestitures and ongoing improvements in Market Services as a way to model fiscal 2020 profit forecast.

