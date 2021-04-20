Nasdaq (NDAQ) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Driven by its leadership position thanks to its technologies for trading and stock exchanges, Nasdaq (NDAQ) has demonstrated a consistent ability to power through market volatility in a manner that other major exchanges have otherwise struggled.

With revenues rising impressively over the past decade, including 15% increase in 2020 despite the adverse effects of the COVID pandemic, Nasdaq’s investments in trading technology adapted quickly to the rapid shift towards digitization and an overall virtual world response. Its stock, meanwhile, has been rewarded. With increases of 10%, 24% and 21% in one month, six months and year-to-date, respectively, it appears the market already knows Nasdaq’s operating quality. But can that continue?

The company, which is home to some of the biggest names in tech, is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. Despite its strong stock returns, including 40% gains over the past year, placing the stock near an all-time high, it still appears as if Nasdaq has seemingly flown under the radar, particularly since the pandemic-induced selloff began in March 2020. During that span, NDAQ stock surged more than 122%, rising from a low of $72 to a recent high of $160, beating not only the S&P 500 index, but also Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF).

The company’s high index composition of technology companies has been a key driver of its sustained growth. The big tech companies, many of which enabled not only remote-learning and remote-work, but also online shopping and deliveries, thrived during the global lockdown restrictions. And when factoring home entertainment and remote socialization, technology enabled business activities which otherwise would not have been possible. But how much of these investments will trickle to Nasdaq’s Q1 bottom line?

In the three months that ended March, the New York-based company is expected to deliver an 14.6% increase in earnings of $1.72 per share on revenue of $809.42 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.50 per share on $701 million in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 5% to $6.51 per share, up from $6.18 a year ago, while full-year revenue of the $3.21 billion would rise 10.4% year over year.

Nasdaq, which operates a highly profitable business with 34% profit margins, was also well-insulated with a strong competitive moat. Its technology investments and ability make strategic acquisitions, enabled an increase not only trading activity, but also facilitating high-profile IPOs which it has become known for. Evidenced by the high trading revenues seen from Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS), Nasdaq’s earnings winning streak is likely to continue again this quarter, thanks to its clearing house for stocks and derivatives transactions services.

Though broadly known for its equity exchange business, Nasdaq’s business is well diversified with four strong businesses. The Market Services (trading arm) segment accounts for some 40% of its revenue. Corporate Services business, which offers listing services and investor relations products, makes up about 20% of total revenue. The Information Services segment, which provides and distributes exchange data, makes up about 30%, with Market Technology accounting for the remaining revenue portion.

These collective businesses lead to Q4 earnings of $1.60 per share with revenue of $788 million, which increased 22%, beating consensus estimates. On Wednesday investor will want to see continued growth in these metrics, along with growth in both volume and listings.

