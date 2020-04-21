Nasdaq (NDAQ) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Nasdaq (NDAQ) will report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before Wednesday’s opening bell. The exchange operator, which has benefited from consistently improving trading volumes, is on an impressive earnings streak — topping profit estimates in ten of the last eleven quarters.

Nasdaq’s winning streak is likely to continue this quarter and beyond, according to Citigroup analysts, who cited the recent market volatility and increased trading volume as strong catalysts for the securities and exchange sector, namely the data and analytics platform they provide, as “essential.” But it’s not just a coronavirus play. The fundamentals are here to stay even after the current crisis, noted Citigroup. Adding, there’s an opportunity for companies like Nasdaq “to prove its critical utility to the global economy.”

Though known for its equity exchange business, the company’s business is well diversified. Nasdaq's Corporate Services business, which offers listing services and investor relations products, makes up about one-third of total revenue. Its Market Services segment accounts for roughly 36% of revenue, while the Information Services segment, which provides and distributes exchange data, makes up about 24% of the revenue.

Meanwhile, the Market Technology group, which facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges worldwide, accounts for about 13% of revenues. Each of these businesses helped drive Q4 revenue to $646 million, driven by a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. The revenue beat lead to EPS of $1.29 per share, which topped consensus estimates to $1.27. The company’s track record for execution, combined with consistent improvements in exchange data products has ratcheted up expectations for the just-ended quarter.

In the three months that ended March, the New York-based company is expected to deliver earnings of $1.45 per share on revenue of $684.25 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.22 per share on $634 million in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 10% to $5.52 per share, while full-year revenue of the $2.67 billion would rise 5.5% year over year.

Nasdaq’s collective business keeps the company in a unique position to capitalize from worldwide trading activity in financial markets, which presents a significant moat. Its strong market presence, combined with its strategic acquisitions overseas, has paid dividends over the years. While the company continues to position itself for long-term revenue growth and better diversification, analysts on Wednesday will want updates on divestitures and ongoing improvements in Market Services as a way to model fiscal 2020 profit forecast.

From an investment perspective, with shares rising more than 17% over the past month and now positive on the year, compared to the 11% decline in the S&P 500 index, investors will want to see continued growth in key metrics, namely in volume growth and listings before buying at current levels. Investors will also want to know how much revenue and profits the company generates amid the market volatility over the past two months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.