Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.54

Nasdaq, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NDAQ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.54 on 25th of June. This takes the annual payment to 1.2% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Nasdaq's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Nasdaq was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 1.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 37%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Nasdaq Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqGS:NDAQ Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

Nasdaq's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The first annual payment during the last 9 years was US$0.52 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. Nasdaq has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Nasdaq has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Nasdaq's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Nasdaq Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Nasdaq that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.