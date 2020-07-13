Nasdaq Named to the Parity.Org List of Best Companies for Women to Advance

Nasdaq has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2020, which recognizes companies that have built a foundation to reduce obstacles to women’s advancement and promote a work environment where women are valued.

Parity.org is a non-profit organization focused on gender equality in the workplace and established this list to recognize organizations that have implemented benefits, policies and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers. Alongside Nasdaq, several Nasdaq-listed companies made the list, including Adobe, PepsiCo, Pluralsight, Overstock.com and SVMK subsidiary Survey Monkey.

Parity.org Founder and CEO Cathrin Stickney noted that companies featured on the Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2020 are making gender parity at top levels of organizations possible, including within the executive team and board of directors, by committing to supporting women on their road to success and advancements in their careers.

Nasdaq recently reiterated its commitment to equality within the workplace, pledging to disclose diversity metrics and increase investments in broader diversity and inclusion efforts. The company currently has 10 employee networks, including Women in Nasdaq (WIN), an employee network created to promote the professional growth and development of women at Nasdaq. The continued commitment builds upon Nasdaq’s action to sign the Parity Pledge and the United Nation’s Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP).

“Nasdaq is honored to be placed on the Parity.org 2020 Best Companies to Advance list,” said Supriya Jha, Global Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at Nasdaq. “This recognition underscores the efforts that we are making as an organization to provide a systemically inclusive workplace experience that fuels the potential of all Nasdaq employees. We appreciate the positive feedback from such accolades and use the motivation to continue fine-tuning our Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging efforts.”