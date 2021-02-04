Nasdaq Nabs Record Close; Dow, S&P Mark Four-Straight on Jobs Data

Stocks extended their gains to finish Thursday on a high note, after better-than-expected jobless claims data and a slew of earnings reports made a good impression on investors. The S&P 500 and Dow notched their fourth consecutive wins, with the latter adding roughly 332 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq posted significant gains of its own, marking a record close just above 13,777. This positive price action also brought Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX), to its fourth-straight loss. Elsewhere, Democrats are actively working on moving President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package down the pipeline in Washington, D.C.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 31,055.86) rose 332.3 points, or 1.1% on the day. Visa (V) led the Dow components with a 3.9% rise, while UnitedHealth Group (UNH) paced the laggards, falling 2.5%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,871.74) added 41.6 points, or 1.1% for the day. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,777.74) was up 167.2 points, or 1.2% for the day.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 21.77) lost 1.1 points, or roughly 5% for the day.

Democrats are considering using income levels to restrict the number of people who qualify for stimulus checks under President Biden's Covid-19 relief plan. (CNBC) Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren reintroduced a resolution to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt per borrower.(MarketWatch) Not even an quarterly beat could push this pandemic darling higher. Qualcomm stock brushed off an earnings win after its quarterly sales miss. This healthcare stock could go higher, according to a flashing bullish signal.

Gold Prices Suffer Big Losses Amid Upbeat Jobs Data

Oil prices rose once again on Thursday, holding onto their annual highs as investors continued to celebrate the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' and its allies (OPEC+) decision to leave output curbs unchanged, and remained optimistic about a drop in U.S. crude inventories. As a result, March-dated crude added 54 cents, or 1%, to settle at $56.23 per barrel.

Gold prices took a hit, however, after upbeat jobless claims data, a stronger U.S. dollar, and rising Treasury yields all joined forces to send the safe-heaven metal lower. In response, April-dated gold fell $43.90, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,791.20 an ounce.

