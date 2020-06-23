Nasdaq Nabs Eighth Win, Record High

After hitting a record intraday high, the Nasdaq finished up nearly 75 points, locking in its eighth straight daily win -- for the first time since December. Meanwhile, the Dow was once again bolstered by a rise from FAANG names. Most notably, Apple (AAPL) gained over 2%, hitting a record peak of its own after unveiling a new operating system at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). In other news, the S&P 500 rose as well, now up over 40% from its March 23 intraday low, as investors remained optimistic regarding the U.S.-China trade deal.



A bear note hit SPR with some major turbulence.

with some major turbulence. Nike stock boosted by bull notes .

. Plus, BLK committed to increasing its Black workforce; MU received a downgrade; and CRM is near all-time highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 26,156.10) added 131.1 points, or 0.5% for the day. Nike (NKE) rose to the top today, finishing 2.4% higher. Meanwhile, IBM (IBM) lagged the list, closing the day 1.4% lower.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,131.29) dropped 13.4 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 10,131.37) added 74.9 points, or 0.7%.

Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 31.37) lost 0.4 points, or 1.3%, for the day.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Gold Surges to Seven-Year High

Oil fell in today's session after hovering near its early-March highs. Black gold's tumble today was fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to qualm jitters surrounding the U.S.-China trade agreement. As a result, August-dated crude lost 36 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $40.37 per barrel for the day.



Gold price surged for a third-consecutive day, rising to their highest point since October 2012 thanks to a weakness in the U.S. dollar as well as stimulus packages dished out by multiple central banks. Gold for August delivery added $15.60, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,782 per ounce on the day.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.