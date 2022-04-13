Nasdaq Moves Sharply Higher, Dow Posting Modest Gain

(RTTNews) - After initially showing a lack of direction, stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of morning trading on Wednesday. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting a standout gain.

Currently, the Nasdaq is just off its highs of the session, up 123.37 points or 0.9 percent at 13,494.94. The Dow is posting a more modest gain, up 74.81 points or 0.2 percent at 34,295.17, while the S&P 500 is up 12.80 points or 0.3 percent at 4,410.25.

The strength on Wall Street may partly reflect bargain hunting following the downturn seen over the course of the previous session.

The pullback extended the downward trend for the markets seen throughout much of late March and early April, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 falling to their lowest closing levels in almost a month.

Stocks may also be benefiting from a continued decrease by treasury yields, with the ten-year yield pulling back further off the three-year closing high set on Monday.

The drop by treasury yields comes even though the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. producer prices surged by more than expected in the month of March.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand shot up by 1.4 percent in March after advancing by an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in February.

Economists had expected producer prices to jump by 1.1 percent compared to the 0.8 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Energy prices led the way higher, skyrocketing by 5.7 percent during the month, while food prices also spiked by 2.4 percent.

With the bigger than expected monthly increase, the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to a record high 11.2 percent in March from 10.3 percent in February.

Airline stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 4.2 percent.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) has helped lead the sector higher after reporting a narrower than expected first quarter loss and providing upbeat guidance.

Significant strength has also emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 2.2 percent jump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. The index is bouncing off its lowest closing level in a month.

Biotechnology, housing and gold stocks have also moved notably higher on the day, while banking stocks are seeing further downside along with treasury yields.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the rebound seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 6.3 basis points at 2.663 percent.

