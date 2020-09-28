Nasdaq Markets Transformation Journey

On September 11, Lars Ottersgård, Executive Vice President, Market Technology, led a virtual Technology of the Future session on the technology transformation in the exchange industry, Nasdaq’s journey to the cloud, and the implications for the industry.

The global adoption of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) has been a key trend for the last few years. To this end, Nasdaq has been investing in a path forward for customers based on Nasdaq Financial Framework (NFF), which can deliver solutions via SaaS or on-prem.

Nasdaq’s fixed income markets have already implemented NFF, and now the U.S. options and Nordic markets are being brought onto a common, standardized platform through an initiative called Project Fusion. The platform scales well, lowers maintenance and connectivity costs, and was built with the latency, capacity and throughput requirements of the U.S. options market in mind. Clients will benefit from having a consistent experience as they interact with Nasdaq’s markets globally. The platform is modular, allows for micro-services and is cloud-enabled.

Now that the base platform is ready to be run in the cloud, Nasdaq is looking at the applications that run on top of it and going through the product line to ensure that the work has been done on commonality. Data is essential to maintaining fair, orderly, risk-controlled markets and well surveilled markets, and NFF has the capabilities to take advantage of data that is created from a resilient, scalable transaction system.

Nasdaq has closely followed a wide range of regulatory requirements, including Regulation Systems Compliance and Integrity (RegSCI), during its cloud transformation journey. Part of this journey included moving Nasdaq Precise, an order entry front end for the U.S. options business, into the cloud this year.

Cloud adoption and cloud applications are being coordinated across all business units. Nasdaq has been developing a multi-cloud strategy, which not only mitigates concentration risk, but also allows the exchange to support clients that work with different cloud service providers.

Recent experience shows that the resiliency, capacity and immediacy of the cloud is a clear benefit for exchanges. Nasdaq hit several records across its markets in the first half of 2020. The options market had its 10 most active days ever, peaking at about 62 billion messages on a single day, which was three times higher than the previous high. The equities market had its highest volume day since 2009, peaking at about 5 billion messages, which was about two times its previous all-time high. Additionally, Nasdaq invoked four market-wide halt events for the first time ever. They worked as expected, and the markets operated in an orderly manner. Amazingly, Nasdaq accomplished this with almost all staff working from home.

“We saw a distinct difference between how we were able to scale our surrounding systems, which have been cloud-based for many years, and what we had to do with our on-prem systems,” said Brad Peterson, Nasdaq’s Executive Vice President, Chief Technology/Information Officer. “The benefit was very evident. The cloud helped us leverage an underlying infrastructure by making it more dynamic and scalable. We were well-equipped to manage the significant increase in volume versus if we had to only rely solely on on-premise data centers.”

This has implications for capacity planning and physical hardware purchases in the next few years. If high volumes don’t materialize again, exchanges could be left with the hardware running through their income statement and amortizing through their balance sheet. Another concern is that supply chain disruptions during the pandemic made it hard to acquire, rack and stack hardware, test it, and get clients connected to it. Responding immediately to the market’s needs was a challenge.

“We try to make intelligent decisions about the future, not knowing what volumes will be, but making an investment now,” said Tal Cohen, Nasdaq’s Executive Vice President and Head of North American Markets. “With the cloud, you can be much more intelligent about how you make those investments, and when you make those investments.”

Cohen pointed out that the cloud democratizes access to the markets, lowers the barriers to entry, and helps to attract and retain clients. It can also lower the fixed costs associated with experimentation and innovation because is much easier to spin up an instance, and have clients connect and test it.

Importantly, the information security vendors are investing to ensure that their next generation products are cloud-based, and the cloud service providers are pumping money into security as well. “The cloud providers understand that [information security] is an essential part of growing their business,” Peterson added. “If they can’t convince critical infrastructure industries, and especially financial services, that it’s safe, it will slow down.”

Peterson believes that most critical infrastructure will end up in a modern cloud eventually. As a practical matter, exchanges that lease their data centers may want to modernize when contracts are up for renewal. However, they need to decide whether to modernize their entire portfolio or certain parts of it; disaster recovery might be a good place to start because it doesn’t add to the bottom line.

Some engineering issues still need to be solved before moving large-scale markets to the cloud. One hurdle to overcome is whether clients can have the flexibility to invest as they see fit around performance, latency and throughput. That said, the cloud service providers have empathy for the way the exchange business has grown up over the last 20 years. Exchanges have a varied constituency with different needs. As part of the critical infrastructure, performance is very important, especially during times of stress. Nasdaq is creating a positive feedback loop throughout these discussions with regulators, clients and vendors so everyone is on the same page and is comfortable with the journey to the cloud.

Cohen concluded the session with an upbeat outlook for the future. He said cloud and other emerging technologies allow us to think differently about the way markets are delivered and clients interact with them. “Will we take our largest market tomorrow? Probably not. Will we phase these markets in intelligently over time, and have we laid that plan out with clients? We have. And we’re excited about it, and we’re committed to it.”