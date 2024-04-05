Nasdaq Markets Mobile App Retirement: A Better Mobile Experience Awaits on (ad-free) Nasdaq.com

We want to inform our users that the Nasdaq Markets mobile apps for iOS and Android are being retired, effective immediately. The apps will no longer be available for download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and no further software updates will be released.

Why We're Making This Change

At Nasdaq, we're committed to delivering the best possible experience for our users. Rather than maintaining separate mobile applications, we are focusing our efforts on significantly improving the mobile experience on Nasdaq.com — creating a faster, more feature-rich, and more accessible way to stay connected to the markets from any device.

What This Means for You

The Nasdaq Markets mobile app is no longer available for download.

is no longer available for download. No further updates will be issued for existing installations.

will be issued for existing installations. Current app users are encouraged to transition to Nasdaq.com on their mobile browser for a seamless experience.

A Better Mobile Experience on Nasdaq.com

We are investing in meaningful enhancements to our mobile web pages to better serve you, including:

An ad-free experience — Nasdaq.com has removed advertising, giving you a cleaner, distraction-free environment to focus on what matters most: the markets

— Nasdaq.com has removed advertising, giving you a cleaner, distraction-free environment to focus on what matters most: the markets Faster load times and improved performance on mobile devices

and improved performance on mobile devices Enhanced stock tracking tools with real-time quotes and interactive charts

with real-time quotes and interactive charts Streamlined navigation optimized for touch and smaller screens

optimized for touch and smaller screens Full watchlist access — log in to your Nasdaq.com account to monitor all your favorite stocks in one place

Stay Connected to the Markets

Transitioning is simple. Visit nasdaq.com from your mobile browser to:

Monitor your favorite stocks with real-time data

Log in to access your personalized watchlist

Get market news, analysis, and insights on the go

Enjoy a clean, ad-free browsing experience

We appreciate your loyalty and are confident that the enhanced Nasdaq.com mobile experience will exceed your expectations. Thank you for being part of the Nasdaq community.