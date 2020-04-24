Nasdaq makes rare dollar bond foray to address short-term debt

NEW YORK, April 24 (IFR) - Nasdaq made a rare foray into the US dollar bond market on Thursday, in an effort to further reduce short-term debt and extend maturities with a new US$500m 30-year bond.

If price progression was any indication, the deal, rated Baa2/BBB, enjoyed strong demand, after pricing at Treasuries plus 215bp, or some 85bp tighter to initial price thoughts of the 300bp area.

The final spread was just 10bp wide of the 205bp it achieved on a 10-year issue in 2016, the last time it tapped the US dollar bond market.

And with a yield of 3.351% on Thursday's trade, Nasdaq came inside the 3.861% it garnered on the shorter-dated offering some four years ago.

Like other credits, the stock exchange has been scrambling to adjust to the sharp economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, though it is seen in better shape than other sectors.

"It fits into a world that operates well electronically," said Scott Kimball, portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management. "It is a tech company that is positioned well in this environment. They don’t take direct credit risk and have benefited from sizeable (trading) volumes."

Indeed, its Market Services business saw revenues rise 21% in the first quarter thanks to historic trading volumes, according to an SEC filing.

Even so, there is no guarantee those volumes will continue, and listings of companies in the equity market have slowed as uncertainty over the fallout from the pandemic impacts that segment of the market, it said.

Thursday's bond carried a safety net for investors, with coupon step-ups of 25bp for every per agency notch it falls below investment grade for a maximum of 200bp.

Like credits the world over, Nasdaq has rushed to address the impact of Covid-19 and the uncertainty it brings, though, unlike many, it recently announced a 4% increase in quarterly dividend payments.

In Nasdaq's case, Covid-19 actions have mostly revolved around addressing financing costs and short-term maturities.

In February, it tapped the euro market, where it raised €600m through a 10-year bond that carries a coupon of just 0.875%, refinancing 3.875% 2021s and comfortably extending maturities in that market.

The company also drew down US$800m under its revolving credit facility to pay around US$400m in commercial paper, a market that has come under considerable stress, and Thursday's proceeds will also take out short-term debt.

Debt to Ebitda jumped to around three times in the first quarter as result of those borrowings, up from 2.6 times last year, according a roadshow presentation.

The company's net debt stood at US$3.055bn as of December 31, and as of March it still had US$510m authorised for share repurchases, it said in the bond prospectus.

"During the first quarter of 2020, the company strengthened its balance sheet by increasing cash reserves to address any potential short-term funding risks due to the effects of Covid-19," it said.

