Nasdaq Logs Triple-Digit Loss After Snap Warning Slams Tech

The Wall Street selloff was thwarted in the final hour of trading on Tuesday. While the Nasdaq limped away with a triple-digit loss as tech stocks took a hit following Snap's (SNAP) dire financial warning, the Dow turned things around just before the close and finished the session 48 points higher. The S&P 500, meanwhile, crept back towards bear market territory today, after the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.73% as recession fears renewed interest in bonds.

In other news, new home sales slid 16% in April to their lowest levels since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Biden administration revealed plans to ban Russia's government from paying bondholders through U.S. banks, increasing the latter country's risk of outstanding debt default.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 31,928.62) gained 48.4 points, or 0.2% today. McDonald's (MCD) led the 18 Dow gainers, adding 2.7%. Walt Disney (DIS) paced the laggards, with a 4% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,941.48) lost 32.3 points, or 0.8% for the day, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 11,264.45) erased 270.8 points, or 2.4% for the session.

Lastly, the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX - 29.45) added 1 point, or 3.4% today.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Scores 4th-Straight Win

Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday, after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm reportedly said the White House could potentially ban petroleum exports. July-dated crude lost 52 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $109.77 per barrel.

Investors flocked back to bullion, with gold prices scoring their fourth-straight win after U.S. economic data tripped up Wall Street. June-dated gold tacked on $17.60, cents, or 1%, to settle at at $1,865.40 an ounce.

