Nasdaq listing most likely for chip designer Arm, says SoftBank's Son

Adds Son speaking at company's AGM

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T founder and Chief Executive Masayoshi Son on Friday reiterated that the Japanese conglomerate was most likely to list chip designer Arm on Nasdaq while stressing no final decision has been made.

Son's comment came in answer to a question from a shareholder at the company's annual general meeting in Tokyo.

