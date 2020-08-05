Cryptocurrencies

Nasdaq-Listed MicroStrategy, Wary of Looming Dollar Inflation, Turns to Bitcoin and Gold

The unrelenting brrrr of central bank money printers can only be good for bitcoin, said Dan Morehead. (Syda Productions/Shutterstock)

Publicly traded business intelligence company MicroStrategy said it will invest $250 million of its excess cash in bitcoin, gold and other âalternative assetsâ over the next 12 months as a hedge against U.S. dollar (USD) inflation.Â 

  • CEO Michael Saylor, who unveiled MicroStrategyâs new capital allocation strategy on a July 28 earnings call, said the weakening USD is no longer a tenable place to park MicroStrategyâs sizable cash reserves. (The firm is sitting on $500 million).
  • Near-zero interest rates, infinite helicopter money and the specter of coming inflation are all forces Saylor said are chipping away at the dollar. âIt wouldnât be prudent to continue to hold a large portion of USDâ in the current environment, he said.Â 
  • While USD yield has effectively gone negative, bitcoin, gold and silver have been gaining strength, even if they may prove more volatile havens, Saylor said. He said bitcoinâs 21 million hard cap bolsters the cryptocurrencyâs appeal as an inflation hedge.
  • âIt makes sense to shift our treasury assets into some investments that canât be inflated away,â Saylor said.
  • Saylor indicated his bitcoin revelation came after his firm sold the domain âVoice.comâ to crypto project Block.One for $30 million in July 2019.Â 

