Nasdaq Leads Listings in First Quarter of 2022, Welcoming 70 Companies

Following a record number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2021, Nasdaq continues its listings dominance for the 33rd consecutive quarter, with an 87%-win rate in the first quarter. During the first three months of 2022, Nasdaq welcomed 70 new listings, raising a total of $9.1 billion dollars, more than four times the amount of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Eight of the new listings were in the top 10 IPOs by proceeds raised, including private equity firm TPG (TPG), raising over $1.0 billion, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SCRMU), raising $750 million, and blank-check company Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (GHIXU), raising $525 million.

Of the 70 new listings, 43 were SPACs, which raised a combined total of $6.8 billion.

During the first quarter, we also celebrated some of our other prominent listings, including Virgin Orbit, the satellite-launching company founded by Richard Branson, which combined with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in late 2021. Virgin Orbit rang the opening bell in January, bringing LauncherOne, one of its 70-foot-long rockets, to Times Square.

In addition, Nasdaq–listed WISeKey (WKEY), a global cybersecurity company deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT, expanded into North America and launched its Pico Satellites with Space X.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Nasdaq honored its first four Green Equity Designations companies of 2022, a Nasdaq initiative to increase transparency and visibility for investors looking for sustainable investments. This included Nasdaq’s first ever “Green IPO,” with re-fashion company, Rebelle, applying for a green designation before going public.

Through its online marketplace, Rebelle.com, the company improves circularity within the fashion industry while increasing customer awareness of sustainability, enabling the buying and selling of luxury second-hand fashion accessories from elite fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Hermès, Prada and more.

“Our first Green Designation companies are already telling us how our designation has helped them convey a clearer Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) story to their investors, their employees and their departments,” said Adam Koystal, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq.

With both Black History Month and Women’s History Month celebrated in the first quarter, Nasdaq hosted panels that highlighted the diversity on Nasdaq’s stock exchange, including an interview with President, Founder and CEO of Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA), RA Session II, who described how the company is working to eradicate monogenic central nervous system (CNS) disease through pioneering gene therapy biotechnologies.

For Women’s History Month, Nasdaq highlighted Mei Mei Hu, J.D., co-founder, President, CEO and director of Vaxxinity (VAXX), a biotech company dedicated to democratizing health through technology.

Both listed companies are integral to Nasdaq’s extensive portfolio of biotech companies. As the home of biotech, Nasdaq has a 97%-win rate in the sector, building upon the massive IPO year for biotech companies in 2021.

With the second quarter under way, Nasdaq has a strong pipeline of IPOs for this spring, continuing our global listings dominance.