Nasdaq Leaders: Rebecca Bisland on Creating an Inclusive Environment for all Employees

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed leaders and trailblazers of the WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network, discussing their roles, diverse backgrounds, and what it means to be a role model for young women looking to pursue a career in business, tech or finance. We spoke with Rebecca Bisland, Head of Organizational Strategy and Business Partnership, Global Technology & Investment Intelligence at Nasdaq.

Tell us about your role as Head of Organizational Strategy and Business Partnership, Global Technology & Investment Intelligence at Nasdaq.

In my role, I partner with the leaders of our Global Technology and Investment Intelligence business units to ensure their people strategy and business strategy align. Our people are our greatest asset, and they create our competitive advantage. By keeping our business strategy and people strategy connected, we ensure that we always have the right talent in place to make our strategic ambitions a reality.

What is enticing about working at Nasdaq if you’re tech talent?

Nasdaq is a place where the best and the brightest truly come together to challenge and support one another. One of Nasdaq’s core values is to continue expanding your expertise. We have a lifelong learning culture, and we never sit still! Being surrounded by brilliant technologists every day motivates you to continue improving your capabilities. Just as important as the way we challenge one another is the way we support one another both personally and professionally. This makes Nasdaq an inclusive culture where you can build your career.

In what ways can companies support their women employees, both professionally and as they work from home?

Nasdaq has focused on creating a supportive and inclusive environment where all employees, including our parents and caregivers, can truly thrive. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Nasdaq provided (and continues to provide) parents and caregivers with 8 hours of flextime per week. This enables employees to take a few hours off each day or one full day each week to ensure their families’ needs are met during this challenging time (without using vacation days). I won’t endeavor to list all of the other benefits we have offered, but a few include meditation classes, free wellness app subscriptions (including Peloton, Calm and Daily Burn), antibody testing and ergonomic chair allowances.

What are you most excited about for the future of tech in your position?

In my role, I am always focused on the future of tech talent and how we will bring the best and brightest into the Nasdaq family. We are poised to see unprecedented change in the ways we work together. I am keeping a close eye on the tools of the future that can enable us to collaborate remotely and cast our talent net wider than we have in the past.

What is your advice for young women looking to pursue a career in tech and business?

Let yourself be scared, but do it.

Too often, we reach for what is easy and familiar, but the best career choices I’ve made have been the ones that initially frightened me. If you know you will be great at a job, aim higher. Look for the job you’re not yet 100% qualified for, reach for it and then challenge yourself to be over-qualified by building new skills.

