Nasdaq Leaders: 'Nothing Substitutes for Hard Work' Says Erika Moore

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed leaders and trailblazers of the WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network, discussing their roles, diverse backgrounds, and what it means to be a role model for young women looking to pursue a career in business, tech or finance. We spoke with Erika Moore, Corporate Secretary, Deputy General Counsel, Nasdaq.

As Corporate Secretary, Deputy General Counsel, what are your biggest goals in your role?

My team is responsible for managing governance and facilitating Board operations for our parent company, our U.S. exchanges and our Indian subsidiary. We also coordinate legal entity management for Nasdaq’s other subsidiaries around the world. Our biggest goals are to advance Nasdaq as a leader in corporate governance and make our Board operations as seamless as possible so our Directors can focus on fulfilling their fiduciary duties.

Talk to us about the importance of diversity in positions like yours.

My team has a mission to continuously improve our processes and procedures to achieve our ultimate goals. Diversity brings new ideas and experiences to our work, which promotes creativity and helps us innovate.

What is unique about working at Nasdaq?

I love working at Nasdaq because it is so dynamic. I’ve been here for fifteen years, and I still learn every day.

I have a legal background, and while I’ve specialized in corporate and securities law, I’ve had the opportunity to work on many projects that are outside my traditional focus area. Examples are public policy advocacy and assisting with some of our regulatory work. I also was very fortunate to move internally to my current role, which focuses more on corporate governance and Board operations. One thing is for sure – I’ve never been bored while working at Nasdaq!

What is your advice for young women looking to pursue a career in tech and business?

Nothing substitutes for hard work, especially early in your career, so dive in and learn all you can. Also, you alone are responsible for your career. While it is important to have mentors and advisors who can guide you, you must decide for yourself your ultimate career goals.

And, once you do, don’t be afraid to speak up and ask for what you want.

