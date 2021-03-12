Nasdaq Leaders: Megan Bisaro on the Increased Focus on Corporate Purpose and Stakeholder Capitalism

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed leaders and trailblazers of the WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network, discussing their roles, diverse backgrounds, and what it means to be a role model for young women looking to pursue a career in business, tech or finance.

We spoke with Megan Bisaro, Senior Director of Nasdaq Governance Solutions at Nasdaq.

What does a day in your role look like at Nasdaq?

I am head of new business for Nasdaq Governance Solutions in APAC. In this role, I oversee a team of seven that is dispersed across Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Australia and India. My team is focused on helping public, private and not-for-profit companies drive governance excellence with technology and services to optimize and manage board room processes. In the last year, one of my main focuses has been growing my team with five new hires.

Every day in my role looks different, but one thing that is always consistent is a lot of video calls with the remote work environment and geographic dispersion of my team. My day-to-day could consist of one-on-ones with each of my team members, arranging virtual events to educate prospects and clients on key governance trends, and assisting reps on my team with important presentations or contract negotiations.

In your role supporting Nasdaq Governance Solutions, what are some of the biggest trends you’re observing for 2021?

Some of the major trends that we are seeing in 2021 that are impacting Boards and Corporate Governance professionals include an increased focus on Corporate Purpose and Stakeholder Capitalism. Boards must be able to articulate how their company’s purpose, culture and values align with their company strategy.

Diversity and inclusion at the C-suite, board, and employee level continue to be an important topic. Not only should gender diversity be considered but also race, age, skill set, experience and background.

With extreme climate events becoming more frequent, Climate Risk is at the top of mind for investors and boards. One of the key messages in Larry Fink’s 2021 letter was that companies must have a strategy to adapt to net-zero emissions and plan for the risks associated with rising temperatures. This also means more focus on standardized ESG reporting and disclosure.

Finally, with the pandemic and the current remote work environment, there continues to be a focus on digitization and cybersecurity as in-person meetings have shifted online.

What do you like most about working at Nasdaq?

Since I joined Nasdaq through the Boardvantage acquisition, there has never been a dull moment! Nasdaq is constantly innovating and coming up with creative ways to rethink capital markets and serve our clients better.

I feel lucky to be part of a purpose-driven organization that truly values its employees and creates positive change in the communities that we live and work in, from community projects to equip under-privileged communities with financial knowledge to networks like the Green Team and WIN that employees can get involved in.

Nasdaq leadership has created an inclusive, dynamic and supportive working environment, and I am fortunate to work amongst dedicated and talented employees.

Talk to us about the impact of working with diverse backgrounds.

I am privileged to not only work with a team that comes from diverse cultural and geographical locations but to manage a region that is incredibly diverse when it comes to different religions, cultures, languages, and ethnicities.

Diversity in the workplace brings different perspectives and creative ideas to the table. Diversity in the region we serve means that there is no one cookie-cutter approach to doing business. This keeps us on our toes and makes the job always interesting!

What is your advice for young women looking to pursue a path to leadership?

Be confident in your abilities and share your accomplishments. In studies, it has been shown that women are much more likely to downplay their abilities or credit others for their success when compared to men. Don’t let thoughts like “I am not ready” stop you from taking on new challenges. Keep on pushing for the things that you want and recognise your value to the business.

Hard work and diligence cannot be replaced, so raise your hand to take on extra responsibility, and you will be noticed. Find leaders that you admire and act as a mentor for both men and women in the business. I have been very lucky in my career to have managers who believed in me and advocated for my success.

