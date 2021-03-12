Nasdaq Leaders: Liza Ding on Empowering the Investment Community

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed leaders and trailblazers of the WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network, discussing their roles, diverse backgrounds, and what it means to be a role model for young women looking to pursue a career in business, tech or finance. We spoke with Liza Ding, Head of Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific, at Nasdaq.

1.What does a day in your role look like at Nasdaq?

Difficult to tell! My days are rarely the same – that is why I enjoy my role so much – as I support both Nasdaq Investment Intelligence and Nasdaq Governance Solutions.

For Investment Intelligence, the entire purpose is to fuel clients’ success. I work directly with the C-suite of our clients throughout the Asia Pacific region, providing Nasdaq’s marketing and communication support with the aim of reinforcing clients’ brand trust and promoting their capability. For Nasdaq Governance Solutions, the focus is to raise our brand awareness and to generate leads.

2. In your role providing marketing and communications support, what are some of the biggest trends you’re observing for 2021?

One of the biggest trends is empowering the investment community. With the growing retail participation due to/motivated by the low or even no commission in the brokerage industry, more time is being spent in the world of finance because of the lockdown, and investment news easily goes viral thanks to the power of social media. And we, at the center of the financial ecosystem, are responsible for education.

My personal view is: our success is not only about doing more business but is also measured by our effort on and commitment to investor education, making sure they know what they are doing and how they can do it better and smarter. With the theme of “education, education, education,” together with my colleagues in sales and product areas, I work on education content and distribution strategy that is relevant and specific to the investors in the APAC region.

3. What do you like most about working at Nasdaq?

An empowering workspace - flexibility, access, support.

My definition of empowerment is accommodating and recognizing every team member has his/her unique challenges at work.

Being 8,000 miles away from New York, where most of my colleagues are based with a 12-hour time difference (13 in winter!) and being the only member of the marketing & communications team on the ground in APAC, I have never come across any difficulty in getting my job done thanks to the empowering environment that allows me to participate in, and to contribute fully, from decision-making to execution. I enjoy the equality of opportunities because of the empowering workplace.

4. Talk to us about the impact of working with diverse backgrounds.

From the business point of view, APAC is certainly not “a” market. Welcome to this side of the world! Check out the number of time zones and languages in this region, let alone the cultures. We serve clients from Sydney to Seoul. Our clientele spans from Mumbai to Melbourne. If we, as in Nasdaq, were not embracing diversity, how could we ever understand and serve our clients effectively?!

On the personal level, from a marketing perspective, a diverse working environment nurtures cultural sensitivity, insight and local knowledge, which translates to higher quality, more targeted, effective and relevant marketing strategy.

5. What is your advice for young women looking to pursue a path to leadership?

Be confident to challenge. Be humble to be challenged.

