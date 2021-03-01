Nasdaq Leaders: Karen Snow on Why Representation Matters

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed leaders and trailblazers of the WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network, discussing their roles, diverse backgrounds, and what it means to be a role model for young women looking to pursue a career in business, tech or finance. We spoke with Karen Snow, SVP, Head of East Coast Listings & Capital Services at Nasdaq.

As Head of East Coast Listings & Capital Services, what are your biggest goals in your role?

I advise companies contemplating the public markets and support them once they have gone public. The vast majority of Americans are invested in the U.S. equity market, either through stock ownership or through retirement accounts. With companies staying private longer, it’s critical Nasdaq make the transition seamless for companies moving from the private to public markets.

Talk to us about the need for diversity in top-level positions like yours.

Representation matters – not only for diversity of thought but also from the perspective of leadership style. It also matters when we think about our children and how they think about the opportunities before them. It is important for girls to see women in leadership positions, it encourages them to work hard and aim high. It is also important for boys to see women in charge – this is how it will become the norm.

What is unique about working at Nasdaq?

So many things! But what I appreciate most is where we fit into the capital markets ecosystem – as the conduit to public markets. I enjoy working with companies at all stages of their lifecycle but also with investors, broker-dealers, private equity, venture capital, law firms, auditors, and, of course, the regulators, as we all work together to make capital markets as efficiently as possible.

What is your advice for young women looking to pursue a career in tech, finance and/or business?

It is important to recognize your career is a marathon (with occasional sprints). There are more opportunities for talented women today than ever before, and my best advice would be to plan out your career path as much as possible.

Think through each role, including your visibility, responsibilities and the skill set you expect to gain and where that role is likely to take you next – onward, upward and onto the next opportunity.

Good luck!

