Nasdaq Leaders: Julia Haglind on Setting the Path for Yourself

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed leaders and trailblazers of the WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network, discussing their roles, diverse backgrounds, and what it means to be a role model for young women looking to pursue a career in business, tech or finance. We spoke with Rebecca Bisland, CEO, Nasdaq Clearing.

What does a day in your role look like at Nasdaq?

A day in my role is all about talking to people, giving guidance, directions and supporting our staff. This does, at the moment, mean back-to-back zoom meetings from morning to evening, so I long to be able to meet people in person again. There is also a pretty strict governance machine around the CCP, so a big part of my job is being on committees and in forums, as well as interacting with our key stakeholders.

What are your goals for the next year within your role as CEO of Nasdaq Clearing?

I’m really looking forward to delivering on the new strategic plan that we just recently set. We are now pivoting from a few defensive years to be more offensive, and I think that is something that the whole organization is looking for. We have also grown quite significantly over the past years, and I look forward to leveraging that.

What is unique about working at Nasdaq?

It never gets boring! The pace is high, and we never standstill. But most importantly – the colleagues are truly unique – people genuinely care about each other, and that is something to really treasure.

What is your advice for young women looking to pursue a path to leadership?

Set out the path for yourself and express an interest in leadership when talking to your manager. By being explicit about your preferred path, you are both helping your manager to create a career path that suits you and increasing the chances that you will get where you want.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.