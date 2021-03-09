Nasdaq Leaders: Janice Warren on the Importance of a Laser Focus on ESG

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed leaders and trailblazers of the WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network, discussing their roles, diverse backgrounds, and what it means to be a role model for young women looking to pursue a career in business, tech or finance. We spoke with Janice Warren, Head of ESG Reporting Solutions.

As Head of ESG Reporting Solutions, what are your biggest goals in your role?

To build organizational ESG capacity through technology and services, with tools and resources to navigate, address, and disclose the ESG topics and metrics that matter—to valuation and to raters, frameworks, investors, and other stakeholders.

Also, to listen and learn to corporate and ESG voices to deepen the Nasdaq trusted advisor legacy across all disciplines that touch ESG, expanding from our traditional network of board and investor facing roles to others with lead ESG involvement.

What are some of the biggest trends you’re observing in ESG for 2021?

ESG fund and regulatory proliferation amidst unprecedented investor awakening to ESG

Corporate Interest in rethinking and expanding public disclosure, with impressive uptake of key ESG disclosure-focused frameworks such as SASB and TCFD, as well as cross-referencing among multiple frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)

Broadening awareness among all companies that ESG inaction or nondisclosure is a risk factor for companies of all sizes. Companies are being assessed on ESG. Better to be at the table than on the menu.

What is something interesting about your role that most people don’t know about?

Though I came to Nasdaq via the OneReport acquisition and working in ESG, the ESG mission is more broadly focused and affords incredible variety. I can straddle attempting to stay abreast of ESG trends (regulatory, voluntary standards, ratings and frameworks), listening to the challenges and hopes of corporates, and testing and considering next-generation software needs.

What is unique about working at Nasdaq?

The combination of our client-centric focus, agility, pulse on the market and investor landscape, deep knowledge of board and investor-facing roles and corporates, and the quality of Nasdaq colleagues is impressive and exhilarating.

What is your advice for young women looking to pursue a career in tech and business?

It is an exciting place to be, with the pace of change and unmatched opportunities to learn, grow and contribute. Bring a thirst to learn, curiosity, passion and humility. Find places to work where learning and diverse input is valued. Harness—and avoid being constrained by—fear. Learn to communicate and work as part of a team. We are smarter and more effective working with others. Don’t be afraid to question and envision what’s possible for you and your organization.

