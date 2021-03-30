Nasdaq Leaders: Gabriella Halasz-Clarke on How Diversity Drives Better Decisions

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed leaders and trailblazers of the WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network, discussing their roles, diverse backgrounds, and what it means to be a role model for young women looking to pursue a career in business, tech or finance. We spoke with Gabriella Halasz-Clarke, Vice President, Customer Success, ESG Solutions.

What does a day in your role look like at Nasdaq?

The best thing is, no two days are the same! But generally speaking, I spend a lot of time meeting with customers, members of my team, and our stakeholders across our product, technology and marketing groups. When I speak with clients, I am focused on understanding their goals and challenges and discuss how we can bring value in driving governance excellence. Then conversations follow internally, putting plans in place to best respond, and reviewing/advocating for their needs with our stakeholders.

In your role supporting Nasdaq ESG Solutions, what are some of the biggest trends you’re observing for 2021?

The trends we are seeing in governance and what boards focus on are driven by the broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) demands of the broader investor community and society as a whole. The conversation on the purpose of corporations continues to gain momentum, and so does the need for more transparent and streamlined ESG disclosure practices. We see continued dialogue around board performance, diversity, and as a direct result of the current pandemic, the rising popularity of virtual board meetings.

What do you like most about working at Nasdaq?

Nasdaq is an incredibly dynamic and fast-moving place, and it is full of great people – very dedicated and always there to support each other and our clients. I also strongly value our focus on integrity which underpins everything that we do, and I am grateful for the support we have been given throughout the pandemic - from flex days to all the mental and wellbeing resources we have had access to are truly remarkable.

Talk to us about the impact of working with diverse backgrounds.

To me, diversity is about diversity of thought and perspective. I love surrounding myself with people who are different from me - who have complementary strengths, come from different backgrounds, and thus look at things differently. I know I make better decisions when we have debated these amongst a diverse group.

What is your advice for young women looking to pursue a path to leadership?

Work hard, and don’t be afraid of new challenges – that is the only way to grow. Very importantly, treat others with respect, and never burn your bridges – it is a small world, and you never know when your path crosses with someone again.

