Nasdaq Leaders: Brenda Hoffman on Potential Career Paths via Technology

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed leaders and trailblazers of the WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network, discussing their roles, diverse backgrounds, and what it means to be a role model for young women looking to pursue a career in business, tech or finance. We recently spoke with leader Brenda Hoffman, SVP, Head of Technology, U.S. Markets Systems and Investment Intelligence at Nasdaq. She is a global thought leader and technology expert who has spent her entire career leading technology innovation, building and launching mission-critical systems at stock exchanges around the world.

Tell us about your role as SVP, Head of Technology, U.S. Markets Systems and Investment Intelligence at Nasdaq.

I lead a global team of software engineers that are responsible for the development, implementation and production support of three key businesses: the 27 Nasdaq Markets in the U.S., Nordics and Canada; the Investment Intelligence Global Data and Global Index businesses; and the Market Technology with the Execution Services aka Banks and Brokers, the UTP SIP, FINRA and the various Global Index Calculator Clients.

What are your main objectives in this role?

The main objective of my role is to lead the teams to ensure we create resilient, robust products that can scale and function at near-perfect levels of performance and availability while at the same time delivering the feature and functionality the businesses require.

What are you most excited about the future of tech in your position?

I, and all of my teams, are excited about what the cloud has to offer and how that will change the deployment of our applications as well as how the retail customers are changing the landscape in which we operate.

What is your advice for young women looking to pursue a career in tech and business?

Technology is at the very heart of almost all products and services today. Therefore, pursuing a career in technology leads to so many different paths throughout your career -- the options are endless. Finding what you have passion for will be easy to find.

