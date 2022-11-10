Nasdaq Launches Innovative Solution for Financial Advisors in Partnership with Trackinsight

U.S. advisors now have access to a new tool in their toolbox with the launch of Fundinsight, a free online platform created by Nasdaq and Trackinsight. The site, which is accessible through a simple single sign-on that verifies advisors through their FINRA CRD number, provides new and unique tools to advisors allowing easy access to fund discovery, research, portfolio management, investment ideas and content, all created with the intent of saving advisors time to focus on clients and grow their business.

With their free account, advisors gain access to:

Universal Screener, which allows for comparison between ETFs and mutual funds based on a single query, and compares up to three funds at once.

Smart Substitutions, which finds similar funds that can serve as substitutions for tax swaps, performance improvement, lower fees, and other attributes.

Exposure Check, which indicates if a portfolio or fund is exposed to a specific sector, segment, theme, geography or stock.

Market Insights, which generates investment ideas and provides data-driven insights and analysis.

Portfolio Manager, which allows advisors to create simple lists that match the portfolios they manage.

, which allows advisors to create simple lists that match the portfolios they manage. Newsroom, which is backed by a dedicated team of financial journalists.

“Today’s advisors have a unique set of challenges. With the FA at the focus of our efforts, we’re excited to launch a platform to address some of their pain points and provide them with a practical set of tools that they can easily use to make smarter recommendations for their clients,” said Oliver Albers, EVP of Investment Intelligence at Nasdaq.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nasdaq on the development of this site,” said Philippe Malaise, co-founder and CEO of Trackinsight. “With our powerful screening technology and Nasdaq’s fund network content, we’re able to provide advisors a simple, practical and actionable platform that we believe they will come to rely on.”

An additional feature on the site is the debut of “Queue and A,” a weekly educational and interactive video series hosted by Tyrone V. Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Turnqey Labs and Financial Consultant & Founder of 401STC. The series, which is described as a show “for advisors by advisors,” features 20-minute interviews with a wide variety of guests who riff on challenges and opportunities in the industry. The first episode can be viewed here; new episodes drop every Tuesday.

Create your free advisor account today: www.fundinsight.nasdaq.com.