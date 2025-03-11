The Nasdaq Just Plunged 728 Points: 3 Must-See Statistics That Put This Move Into Perspective

Every so often, Wall Street reminds investors in not-so-subtle fashion that stocks can move in both directions. On Monday, March 10, the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) plunged by 727.90 points, which certainly caught investors' attention.

While the third-largest single-session point decline in the Nasdaq's storied history is bound to turn heads, perspective can change everything on Wall Street, as these three statistics demonstrate.

1. Points aren't percentages

The third-largest point decline on record for the Nasdaq Composite worked out to a 4% move lower on a percentage basis. This doesn't even come close to cracking the 20-largest daily percentage losses of all-time for the Nasdaq, which range from (6.3%) to (12.32%).

2. Stock market corrections are common

Including Monday's 728-point decline, the Nasdaq Composite has shed roughly 13% of its value over the prior 13 trading sessions. This officially puts the index in correction territory (down 10%-plus).

Corrections are a perfectly normal and healthy aspect of the investing cycle. Based on data from Yardeni Research, the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has endured 39 corrections since the start of 1950, which works out to a drop of at least 10%, on average, every 1.9 years.

3. Bulls take the escalator, while bears take the elevator

Emotions tend to play a key role when the major indexes are moving lower. According to an analysis by Bespoke Investment Group, the average S&P 500 bear market lasted just 286 calendar days (about 9.5 months) from the start of the Great Depression to June 2023.

In comparison, the typical S&P 500 bull market spanning 94 years has stuck around for 3.5 times as long -- 1,011 calendar days.

While big-number daily moves in the Nasdaq Composite make for great headlines, taking a step back and examining a larger set of data paints a clearer picture. For long term-minded investors, wagering on a rising stock market is historically a winning bet.

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.