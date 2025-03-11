The Nasdaq Just Hit Correction Territory. Here's 1 ETF I'm Loading Up on Regardless.

The Nasdaq party has been going on for a couple of years, but it seems the club owner has turned on the lights, with the index heading into correction territory.

A stock market correction happens when a major index falls between 10% and 20% of recent highs, and that's exactly what has happened with the Nasdaq Composite, which is down over 9% year to date and over 13% from its Dec. 16 high (as of March 10).

Even though the index is slumping, that doesn't mean the fun is over. If anything, you can view this time as an opportunity to pick up some high-quality stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are becoming more affordable by the day.

One ETF that fits that description is the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQM). It's an ETF that I'd feel comfortable loading up on for the long haul.

So, what exactly is the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF?

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100, a subset of the Nasdaq Composite.

The Nasdaq Composite contains virtually every stock traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, but the Nasdaq-100 only tracks the 100 largest non-financial stocks in the index. When investing in the Nasdaq during this time, I'd prefer to go the Nasdaq-100 route.

While the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF is the most popular Nasdaq-100 ETF on the stock market (and second-most traded ETF), the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF is a newer alternative that is essentially the same but with a lower expense ratio (0.15% versus 0.2%).

Wherever the tech sector goes is where this ETF goes

This ETF contains companies from all major sectors (including financials because PayPal was recently reclassified from tech to financials), but tech is by far the largest represented. Below is how the ETF is broken down:

Sector Percentage of the ETF Information technology 49.95% Communication services 15.71% Consumer discretionary 13.61% Consumer staples 5.98% Health care 5.81% Industrials 4.87% Materials 1.47% Utilities 1.35% Energy 0.55% Financials 0.47% Real estate 0.22%

The tech sector is admittedly having a hard time, but that doesn't take away from the long-term potential and major role the sector will play in society going forward. It's not going anywhere.

That doesn't mean you should be blindly investing in tech stocks, but investing in a broad ETF like this is a good way to get exposure to the sector without picking individual companies and taking on the extra risks that come with it.

The Nasdaq is no stranger to corrections or down periods

The Nasdaq-100 is no stranger to corrections. Here are notable corrections and bear markets it has experienced in the past 20 years:

Period Approximate Decline (Peak to Trough) November 2021 to October 2022 (33%) February to March 2020 (28%) September to December 2018 (20%) July to August 2011 (20%) April to June 2010 (16%) October 2007 to March 2009 (54%)

Despite some significant drops, the Nasdaq-100 has outperformed the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 over the past 20 years, and it hasn't been close.

This isn't to say the same trend will continue because past results don't guarantee future performance, but it shows how relatively short-term slumps don't take away from the long-term value an investment can provide.

Focus on consistency through the good and bad

If you're worried the Nasdaq sell-off will continue, I'd recommend using dollar-cost averaging. When you dollar-cost average, you decide how much you can invest in a particular stock or ETF and then put yourself on a set investing schedule.

For example, if you decide you can invest $200 monthly into this ETF, you could break down your investments into $100 bi-weekly investments, $50 weekly investments, a $200 investment at the start of every month, or whatever works best for you.

How often you make your investments isn't as important as making sure you stick to your investing schedule and avoid trying to time the market. You don't want to assume prices will continue dropping and hold off on investing, or assume prices will rise and rush to invest to avoid missing out.

