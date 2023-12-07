Nasdaq Jumps Triple Digits Amid Tech, AI Buzz

Stocks bounced back with wins across the board today. The tech-heavy Nasdaq stole the show, scoring its first triple-digit pop since Nov. 20, amid artificial intelligence (AI) tailwinds, with Alphabet (GOOGL) launching its Gemini AI model and C3.ai's (AI) earnings report. Elsewhere, the Dow and S&P 500 both snapped their three-day losing streaks as Wall Street looks ahead to tomorrow's nonfarm payrolls data.
- 2 retail stocks in focus after earnings.
- Datadog stock upgraded after recent rally.
- Plus, biotech with buyout potential; TTWO downgraded; and AMD's new AI chip.
5 Things to Know Today
- Wedbush analyst criticizes GameStop's new investment policy, calling it "alarming" and "inane." (MarketWatch)
- U.K. startup AutogenAI has received $39.5 million in investments from Salesforce (CRM) and others. (MarketWatch)
- Call traders target rallying weight-loss drug developer.
- Analyst: video game stock in "holding pattern" until Grand Theft Auto VI release.
- More artificial intelligence (AI) news surrounding AMD.
Oil Falls for 6th Straight
Oil futures dropped for the sixth-straight session. January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 4 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $69.34 a barrel.
Gold prices rose today as the U.S. dollar weakened. At last look, however, February gold futures were down 0.05% at $2,046.90.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.