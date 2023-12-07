Nasdaq Jumps Triple Digits Amid Tech, AI Buzz

Stocks bounced back with wins across the board today. The tech-heavy Nasdaq stole the show, scoring its first triple-digit pop since Nov. 20, amid artificial intelligence (AI) tailwinds, with Alphabet (GOOGL) launching its Gemini AI model and C3.ai's (AI) earnings report. Elsewhere, the Dow and S&P 500 both snapped their three-day losing streaks as Wall Street looks ahead to tomorrow's nonfarm payrolls data.

2 retail stocks in focus after earnings.

in focus after earnings. Datadog stock upgraded after recent rally .

. Plus, biotech with buyout potential; TTWO downgraded; and AMD's new AI chip.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Falls for 6th Straight

Oil futures dropped for the sixth-straight session. January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 4 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $69.34 a barrel.

Gold prices rose today as the U.S. dollar weakened. At last look, however, February gold futures were down 0.05% at $2,046.90.

