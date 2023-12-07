News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Nasdaq Jumps Triple Digits Amid Tech, AI Buzz

December 07, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Stocks bounced back with wins across the board today. The tech-heavy Nasdaq stole the show, scoring its first triple-digit pop since Nov. 20, amid artificial intelligence (AI) tailwinds, with Alphabet (GOOGL) launching its Gemini AI model and C3.ai's (AI) earnings report. Elsewhere, the Dow and S&P 500 both snapped their three-day losing streaks as Wall Street looks ahead to tomorrow's nonfarm payrolls data

  • 2 retail stocks in focus after earnings. 
  • Datadog stock upgraded after recent rally
  • Plus, biotech with buyout potential; TTWO downgraded; and AMD's new AI chip. 
 

Summary 1207

NYSE Nasdaq 1207

5 Things to Know Today

    1. Wedbush analyst criticizes GameStop's new investment policy, calling it "alarming" and "inane." (MarketWatch)
    2. U.K. startup AutogenAI has received $39.5 million in investments from Salesforce (CRM) and others. (MarketWatch)
    3. Call traders target rallying weight-loss drug developer
    4. Analyst: video game stock in "holding pattern" until Grand Theft Auto VI release. 
    5. More artificial intelligence (AI) news surrounding AMD. 

    Earnings 1207
    UVOL 1207

    Oil Falls for 6th Straight

    Oil futures dropped for the sixth-straight session. January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 4 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $69.34 a barrel. 

    Gold prices rose today as the U.S. dollar weakened. At last look, however, February gold futures were down 0.05% at $2,046.90. 

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    Schaeffer
    Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
    More articles by this source ->

    Stocks mentioned

    SPX
    DJIA

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.