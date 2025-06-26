Nasdaq Integrates Blockchain Technology for Enhanced Collateral Management through Partnership with QCP, Primrose Capital, and Digital Asset

Nasdaq integrates blockchain for margin and collateral workflows with Canton Network, enhancing efficiency in institutional finance.

Quiver AI Summary

Nasdaq has announced the successful integration of its Calypso platform with the blockchain-based Canton Network, which enhances margin and collateral workflows for institutional market participants. This collaboration, developed with QCP, Primrose Capital Management, and Digital Asset, aims to improve capital efficiency and collateral mobility across various asset classes, including crypto derivatives and traditional financial products. Nasdaq Calypso, which is widely used by financial institutions for risk and margin management, will now provide automated, 24/7 support for these processes, facilitating real-time capital allocation. The partnership signifies a major advancement in digital asset infrastructure, as financial institutions increasingly adopt on-chain solutions that combine traditional and digital market capabilities. Nasdaq's initiative is part of its broader commitment to advancing the digital asset ecosystem, ensuring resilience and integrity across capital markets.

Potential Positives

Nasdaq has successfully integrated blockchain technology with its Calypso platform, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing collateral management for financial institutions.

The partnership with QCP, Primrose Capital Management, and Digital Asset showcases Nasdaq's leadership in evolving capital market infrastructure to support an always-on financial ecosystem.

This integration allows for increased capital efficiency and real-time risk management, aligning with institutional demands for modernization in traditional and digital asset markets.

Nasdaq's commitment to providing innovative digital asset solutions positions it as a key player in driving institutional adoption of digital assets globally.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the use of blockchain technology, which may still be viewed with skepticism by traditional financial institutions, potentially hindering broader adoption.

The mention of risks and uncertainties surrounding forward-looking statements indicates a level of unpredictability in the success of the integration, which could affect stakeholder confidence.

Partnerships with multiple companies may dilute Nasdaq's brand recognition and impact perceptions of its technological leadership in the financial sector.

FAQ

What is Nasdaq's new collaboration about?

Nasdaq has partnered with QCP, Primrose Capital, and Digital Asset to enhance margin and collateral workflows on the Canton Network.

How will Nasdaq Calypso support digital assets?

Nasdaq Calypso will facilitate automated 24/7 margin management, enhancing efficiency across traditional and digital asset markets.

Why is this integration important for financial institutions?

This integration allows financial institutions to optimize capital efficiency by mobilizing collateral across markets in real-time.

What benefits does this technology offer to clients?

Clients will experience enhanced security, better pricing, and the ability to deploy capital continuously across asset classes.

How does this initiative enhance institutional workflows?

By automating margin and collateral processes on-chain, firms can achieve real-time efficiency while maintaining data confidentiality.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced it has facilitated end-to-end margin and collateral workflows on the Canton Network, connecting the blockchain-based technology to Nasdaq Calypso. The use case was developed in partnership with QCP, Primrose Capital Management and Digital Asset, to demonstrate that the integration of on-chain capabilities alongside existing institutional workflows enhances collateral mobility across all asset classes for institutional market participants.





Nasdaq Calypso is the leading technology platform used by financial institutions to seamlessly manage risk, margin, and collateral needs in an integrated environment. Its technology is uniquely positioned to serve the evolving demands of both traditional finance and emerging digital markets. Through the partnership on this use case, Nasdaq Calypso will expand its capabilities to support automated 24/7 margin and collateral management across a full spectrum of assets, including crypto derivatives, fixed income, exchange-traded derivatives, and over-the-counter derivatives.





With this partnership, the companies are seeking to mature and scale the next generation of digital asset infrastructure. The use case represents a proof point that leveraging blockchain-based technology for collateral management allows financial institutions to meet the demands for real-time capital efficiency in an always-on financial ecosystem. It enables financial institutions to allocate capital more efficiently by mobilizing and redeploying previously locked up collateral across markets.





Melvin Deng, CEO of QCP, said: "Partnering with a global technology leader like Nasdaq is a testament to our commitment to building the next generation of institutional-grade market infrastructure. This isn't just a technological milestone, it's a paradigm shift for capital efficiency. Automating collateral management on-chain allows us to offer our clients enhanced security, better pricing, and the ability to deploy capital 24/7 across both traditional and digital assets. QCP played a pivotal role in shaping the product design and market integration and will support Nasdaq on developing a new suite of OTC spot and derivatives products, setting a new standard for what’s possible in institutional digital assets."





Yuval Rooz, Co-Founder & CEO of Digital Asset, said: "This milestone with Nasdaq, QCP, and Primrose shows how Canton can meaningfully enhance institutional workflows. By automating margin and collateral processes on chain, firms gain real-time efficiency and control while maintaining data confidentiality through configurable privacy settings. It's a major step toward harmonizing traditional and digital markets on a trusted, interoperable infrastructure."





Linus Ong, Chief Investment Officer, Primrose Capital Management, said: "Primrose operates at the intersection of quantitative trading and digital asset innovation. This integration empowers our fund to align our portfolio management and real-time risk management with institutional-grade on-chain infrastructure. It brings the discipline of quant finance to a 24/7 digital market."





Enhancing trust in the infrastructure and networks that underpin the digital asset ecosystem will also be critical to the long-term development of the asset class.





Magnus Haglind, Head of Marketplace Technology, Nasdaq, said: "Capital market infrastructure and the emerging digital asset ecosystem are on the cusp of a generational shift as they converge with faster settlement and 24- hour trading, driving a new operational paradigm for market participants. Financial institutions need to improve real time risk management and mobilize collateral to optimize capital and liquidity deployment. We are excited to work with our clients to deliver improved capital efficiency through this innovative solution."





Through a comprehensive suite of digital asset products and services, Nasdaq is committed to supporting the evolution of the digital asset ecosystem by helping to drive resilience and integrity across the market.





Nasdaq plans to advance its existing digital asset capabilities across its suite of capital market solutions, helping to drive institutional adoption of digital assets. Around the world, Nasdaq's technology is used by 97% of global systematically important banks, half of the world's top 25 stock exchanges, 35 central banks and regulatory authorities, and 3,800+ clients across the financial services industry. As a scaled platform partner, Nasdaq draws on deep industry experience, technology expertise, and cloud managed service experience to help financial services companies solve their toughest operational challenges while advancing industrywide modernization.







About Nasdaq







Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at





www.nasdaq.com





.







Media Contacts:







Andrew Hughes; +44 (0)7443 100896;





Andrew.Hughes@nasdaq.com









Camille Stafford; +1 (234) 934 9513;





Camille.Stafford@nasdaq.com









-NDAQG-







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:







Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will”, “can” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the benefits of Nasdaq’s digital asset margin management technology. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.