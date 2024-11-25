Nasdaq initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

William Blair analyst Jeff Schmitt initiated coverage of Nasdaq (NDAQ) with an Outperform rating.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NDAQ:
- The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, November 24, 2024
- 3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, November 25-29, 2024
- SEC Chair Gary Gensler to Step Down
- Bitcoin ETF Options to Start Trading
- IPO Alert: Cloud Software Company ServiceTitan to List Shares on the Nasdaq Exchange
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.