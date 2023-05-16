NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones – NASDAQ Tests New Highs As Traders Bet On AI Stocks

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

SP500 stays range-bound while traders wait for the outcome of U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.

NASDAQ gains ground amid strong demand for AI-related stocks.

Dow Jones tests weekly lows as traders focus on recession risks.

SP500

SP500 160523 Daily Chart

SP500 continues to trade in the range between the support at 4115 and the resistance at 4150. Today, traders focused on the Retail Sales report, which showed that Retail Sales increased by 0.4% month-over-month in April, compared to analyst consensus of 0.8%. The better-than-expected Manufacturing Production report failed to provide any support to SP500 today. From a big picture point of view, traders are waiting for the outcome of U.S. debt ceiling negotiations. The results of these negotiations will serve as the key catalyst for stocks in the near term.

In case SP500 declines below the 4115 level, it will move towards the support at 4090. A successful test of this level will push SP500 towards the next support level at 4070.

R1:4150 – R2:4175 – R3:4200

S1:4115 – S2:4090 – S3:4070

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 160523 Daily Chart

NASDAQ tested new highs amid rising demand for AI-related stocks. AMD, Alphabet, and NVIDIA were among the biggest gainers in today’s trading session.

The nearest resistance level for NASDAQ is located at 13,550. A successful test of this level will push NASDAQ towards the resistance at 13,700. In case NASDAQ climbs above 13,700, it will move towards the next resistance at 13,900.

R1:13,550 – R2:13,700 – R3:13,900

S1:13,400 – S2:13,250 – S3:13,140

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 160523 Daily Chart

Dow Jones remains under strong pressure. Nike, 3M, and Dow are down by 2-3% today as traders focus on recession risks.

If Dow Jones settles below the support at 33,000, it will head towards the next support level at 32,800. A successful test of this level will push Dow Jones towards the support at 32,600.

R1:33,175 – R2:33,300 – R3:33,500

S1:33,000 – S2:32,800 – S3:32,600

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.